Former Sunderland striker Josh Maja, 24, is set to become a free agent after it was confirmed last night that French club Bordeaux will remain in Ligue 2 next season

The controversial decision by the football authorities in France saw Bordeaux slam the Ligue del Football Professionnel (LFP) for handing them a defeat in their final-day match against Rodez.

The match was initially suspended after a fan assaulted an opposing player on the pitch, which means that Les Girondins will be forced to play Ligue 2 football once again next season. Metz are instead being promoted to Ligue 1 in their place.

Bordeaux needed to better Metz's result on the final day in order to secure a return to France's top flight but went behind against Rodez in the early stages of the first-half before a supporter then entered the pitch and pushed goalscorer Lucas Buades.

The player was then taken off on a stretcher before it was announced that the match would not be restarted with the authorities then making the decision to declare Rodez the winners of the match.

Bordeaux had the option to extend Maja’s deal if they won promotion to Ligue 1 at the end of the 2022-23 season but now, the former Sunderland, Stoke City and Fulham man is free to leave this summer amid transfer interest from Rangers.

A Bordeaux statement read: "The disciplinary commission of the LFP today issued a decision that is as incomprehensible as it is disproportionate, both in view of the elements of the file and the case law.