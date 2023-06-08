News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland will 'negotiate until a deal is done' with Birmingham City for Jobe Bellingham

The latest on Jobe Bellingham's transfer to Sunderland from Birmingham City.

By James Copley
Published 8th Jun 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland will keep negotiating with Birmingham City until a deal is done, according to fresh reports.

Talk had recently suggested that the deal had progressed to the stage of a medical with Bellingham set to join Sunderland for a fee much less than the £3million first mentioned.

However, the Daily Mail recently claimed that Sunderland have been told to up their £1million offer by Birmingham City if they are to sign the 17-year-old midfielder with personal terms between player and club likely already agreed.

But a new report from our sister title has stated: "Birmingham World understands the Black Cats have been keeping tabs on Bellingham for well over a year and will almost certainly negotiate until a deal is done – and that’s if it hasn’t already been agreed."

Bellingham made his full debut for Birmingham City against Sunderland at St Andrew's earlier this season in a game the Black Cats eventually won 2-1.

Related topics:SunderlandBirmingham CityBlack Cats