Sunderland have reached an agreement with Central Coast Mariners to sign Australian defender Nectarios Triantis subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old centre-back made 26 appearances for the Mariners during the 2022/23 season as they lifted the A-League title.

It’s been reported that Triantis, who was also linked with Premier League club Crystal Palace, will cost Sunderland a fee of $500K.

Speaking about the move, Triantis said: “The opportunity to join such a prestigious club is an honour and I’m really looking forward to heading to England and meeting my new teammates later this month.

“I’m ready for the challenge ahead and can’t wait to get started. I would like to thank Nick Montgomery and the Central Coast Mariners for giving me the platform that led to this exciting next chapter in my life.”

Triantis is an Australian youth international and is representing his country’s under-23s side at the Maurice Revello Tournament in Toulon this month.

Speaking about Triantis ahead of the competition, Australia under-23s coach Tony Vidmar said: “He never shirks a tackle, is a tough, tough guy in those one-on-one situations and is a player who’s very comfortable on the ball.

“I think he’s a team-mate that you want in an amongst your group, he comes out as a fantastic individual, and that’s what you want. He’s very well rounded. If Sunderland do sign him I think they’ve got a bargain there."