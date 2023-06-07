Australia’s assistant head coach Tony Vidmar says Sunderland will secure a bargain if they complete the signing of centre-back Nectarios Triantis this summer.

Triantis, 20, helped Central Coast Mariners win the A-League title in his first season with the club and has been tipped to become a fully-fledged international for the Socceroos.

Reports over the weekend claimed Sunderland had agreed a fee of $500,000 for the defender, while Premier League side Crystal Palace have also been credited with interest.

Triantis has played for Australia’s under-20s team under Trevor Morgan, while the centre-back will also be part of his country’s under-23 squad, managed by Vidmar, for this month’s Maurice Revello Tournament in preparation for next year’s Olympics.

When asked about Triantis, Vidmar told ESPN Australia and New Zealand: "Nectarios now, even in early camps with the 20s joining with Trevor, having a look at those players and then also seeing how he’s performed the season, it hasn’t surprised me.

“I felt that the opportunity that he’s been given by Central Coast Mariners to play every week and cement himself in that starting 11 was always going to be challenging. But he has all the attributes to be a very good central defender.

“He never shirks a tackle, is a tough, tough guy in those one-on-one situations and is a player who’s very comfortable on the ball.