Sunderland target Nectarios Triantis played 85 minutes as Central Coast Mariners thrashed Melbourne City 6-1 to win the A-League grand final - and was asked about his future after the match.

The Black Cats have reportedly agreed a fee of $500,000 for the 20 year-old centre-back, with BEIN Sport claiming a deal is close.

Triantis, 20, has enjoyed a breakthrough year with the Mariners, after joining the club from Western Sydney Wanderers last summer, making 25 A-League appearances (including the finals) to help them win the competition.

The Mariners were 5-1 up, following a hat-trick from Jason Cummings, before Triantis was substituted with five minutes remaining against Melbourne City.

When asked about his future after the match, Triantis said: ‘You never know, two years left on my contract, I love this club and I’ll always give everything for this club.”

Triantis, who has represented Australia’s under-20s side, has reportedly attracted interest from several clubs across europe.

When asked about Triantis’ future before the grand final, Mariners owner Richard Peil said: “I’m not going to confirm or deny any rumours at the moment - I just want to let the players play their game.

“Like every off-season they’ll be players coming in and players going out, that we guarantee. We’ll make some comments post the grand final.”

Triantis is held in high regard by Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery, who has placed trust in several young players this season.

When praising forward Garang Kuol, who has since signed for Newcastle, and Cummings following a 3-0 win over Western Sydney Wanderers at the end of last year, Montgomery said: "It’s not just Garang and Jason, (there are other) future internationals for this team.

