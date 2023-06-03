Sunderland appear to be closing in on the signing of Australian defender Nectarios Triantis - but what can fans expect?

The 20-year-old centre-back has a year left on his contract with A-League side Central Coast Mariners and has reportedly been a target for an array of European clubs.

This season has been a breakthrough year for Triantis, who joined Central Coast Mariners from Western Sydney Wanderers, where he had made just one senior appearance, last summer.

To find out more, we caught up with Australian football journalist Joey Lynch to ask about the defender.

How has Triantis fared with the Mariners this season?

JL: “Triantis has gone from a player that was expected to be a depth piece for the Mariners entering the 2022-23 A-League campaign - after an off-season where he jumped from the Western Sydney Wanderers after not seeing a path to first team minutes - to one of the league’s best young defenders, a youth international and a future Socceroo by the end of it.“

What type of defender is he?

JL: “A bigger-bodied defender, Triantis is composed on the ball and possesses recovery speed to help out his team-mates in a pinch.

What are his strengths and areas where he could improve?

JL: “Triantis improved as the season went on, but he and the Mariners lost focus and shipped a few easy goals at the start of the campaign. He also accumulated ten yellow cards across 24 games.

“I’m not sure of his passport status, so Sunderland might need to also do a bit of work getting him a work permit given he’s not a senior international yet.”

Do you think he’s ready for a move to England?

“Triantis is going to need to undergo an adjustment period upon moving to England given that he’s only played 26 professional league games and has a lot of learning still to do.

“The professionalism and facilities at Sunderland are also likely to be a bit of a shock given the Mariners dearth of resources!

