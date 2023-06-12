There has been a major update provided on Sunderland's pursuit of the striker Luis Semedo...

Portuguese football outlet Maisfutebol state that the young striker has agreed a deal with Sunderland and will "sign a five-year contract in the next few days."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old made 23 appearances for Benfica B during the 2022-23 season, scoring eight goals, after coming through the club’s academy. Semedo has played for Portugal’s under-20s side but hasn’t featured for Benfica’s first team.

Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion were linked with Semedo last month with the transfer window in England set to officially open on Wednesday, June 14... which is just two days away now.

On Instagram, Semedo recently said: "My association with this huge club has come to an end. It was thirteen years with an eagle on my chest. There were thirteen unique years. I ask everyone and especially the Benfica supporters to understand me.

"A boy came to the club that I love, who instilled in me essential values for the man and player I am today. I thank all my colleagues, my psychologist, coaches, delegates, physiotherapists and the other members without exception, as they have made a huge contribution to my evolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad