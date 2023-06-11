News you can trust since 1873
Luis Semedo posts social media goodbye to Benfica ahead of rumoured Sunderland move

Luis Semedo has said goodbye to Benfica ahead of a rumoured move to Sunderland.

By James Copley
Published 11th Jun 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland are said to be close to signing Portuguese striker Luis Semedo - and the striker has just posted a goodbye message to Benfica on social media ahead of his departure.

The 19-year-old made 23 appearances for Benfica B during the 2022-23 season, scoring eight goals, after coming through the club’s academy. Semedo has played for Portugal’s under-20s side but hasn’t featured for Benfica’s first team.

Premier League club Brighton were linked with Semedo last month with the transfer window in England set to officially open on Wednesday, June 14,

On Instagram, he said: "My association with this huge club has come to an end. It was thirteen years with an eagle on my chest. There were thirteen unique years. I ask everyone and especially the Benfica supporters to understand me.

"A boy came to the club that I love, who instilled in me essential values for the man and player I am today. I thank all my colleagues, my psychologist, coaches, delegates, physiotherapists and the other members without exception, as they have made a huge contribution to my evolution.

"I will carry everyone in my heart for the rest of my life and I will always remember the wonderful moments I lived here. Thank you for making me a better professional and, above all, for enriching this path we share. Eternally grateful. See you someday! Thank you very much @slbenfica."

Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has said the club are looking to complete deals early this summer, after tracking some targets for over a year.

