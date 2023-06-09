Sunderland defender reacts after signing new deal to 2027

Trai Hume has extended his contract at the Stadium of Light to 2027 - with the option of a further year on top, it has been announced.

The 21-year-old Northern Ireland international has put pen to paper at Sunderland after an impressive debut season in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the news, Hume said: “I am over the moon to sign a new deal. After the season we all had as a team, I felt like being offered a new deal is a good sign from the staff that they want to keep me here.

"I'm still young and I'm certainly looking to play games. Hopefully we can have another good season but there is lots of work over the summer."

Meanwhile, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Trai was very patient in his first twelve months and worked tirelessly to refine his game. Since the new year he’s gone from strength to strength, grown in confidence and his performances merit an improved and extended contract.

"He’s a great example of what’s possible at Sunderland AFC for young players and we are all really pleased for him and naturally pleased for ourselves that he’s committing to the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender, who is comfortable playing at right-back or centre-back, made the switch to Wearside in January 2022 from NIFL Premiership side Linfield.