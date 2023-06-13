Pundit slaps '£10m-£15m' valuation on Jack Clarke after Burnley bid and Crystal Palace interest
Sunderland winger Jack Carke is attracting transfer interest after a stellar 2022-23 season under Tony Mowbray.
Ex-footballer and now pundit Carlton Palmer has slapped a £10million to £15million valuation on Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.
The former Leeds United and Tottenham man has been the subject of a reported £7million bid from Burnley and transfer interest from Crystal Palace after his 24-goal contributions last campaign.
"Sunderland's Jack Clarke is attracting a lot of attention from Premier League clubs," Palmer told Football League World. "Burnley are the latest club to show interest and have tabled a bid of £7million for the player.
"Sunderland have made it clear they do not want to sell their best young players, but they are aware that every player has a price.
"Jack is under contract for another three years, so Sunderland are in the driving seat and they have said that would accept an offer of around £15 million. So in today's market, I would say £10-15million for Jack is more than a fair price."