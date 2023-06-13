Ex-footballer and now pundit Carlton Palmer has slapped a £10million to £15million valuation on Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

The former Leeds United and Tottenham man has been the subject of a reported £7million bid from Burnley and transfer interest from Crystal Palace after his 24-goal contributions last campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sunderland's Jack Clarke is attracting a lot of attention from Premier League clubs," Palmer told Football League World. "Burnley are the latest club to show interest and have tabled a bid of £7million for the player.

"Sunderland have made it clear they do not want to sell their best young players, but they are aware that every player has a price.