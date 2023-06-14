The transfer window is now officially open for clubs in England with Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey set for a busy summer.

However, with Sunderland’s stated goal to now challenge for promotion, what do the club need to do to ensure a promotion push?

Clarity on Tony Mowbray’s future at Sunderland

Following the play-off semi-final loss, Tony Mowbray hinted that his future was up in the air following reports linking several names with the job.

Whilst that narrative appears to have died down with talk amongst Sunderland fans turning to transfers, the club has not yet directly confirmed if Mowbray is staying or not.

Speakman arguably missed the chance to provide full clarity during his most recent interview. Mowbray was only mentioned by name once. Speakman was, however, fulsome in his praise for his head coach’s achievements last season.

Of course, Sunderland do not have to comment on every rumour going but it would perhaps be prudent to clear the situation up either way, sooner rather than later.

Strength in depth… particularly up front

One of the main criticisms of the current regime has been a lack of depth in the striker area. Ross Stewart remains the last number nine to sign for the club on a permanent basis back in January 2021.

There has been some bad luck along the way, though. Who could have predicted two serious injuries in one season for the Scot with the second coming days before the January window was set to shut?

Throw into the mix Ellis Simms’ recall and Sunderland were left seriously short with loanee Joe Gelhardt understandably unable to take the goalscoring burden of two players onto his shoulders.

If Sunderland are to challenge for promotion, they will need extra quality and numbers up front - especially given the uncertainty surrounding Stewart, who has just one-year left on his current contract.

Thankfully, though, Sunderland do seem to be making progress on that front with Luis Semedo thought to be close to signing.

Rewarding top performers with new contracts

Thankfully, this is an area in which Sunderland are extremely proactive these days, although some questions regarding contracts do remain.

Dennis Cirkin is set to enter his final season on his current deal and he is surely a player of quality and worth that Sunderland will want to keep.

Jack Clarke has been the subject of much transfer speculation from Premier League clubs Burnley and Crystal Palace but there has been talk of a new contract at Sunderland too.

If the club were to persuade the former Leeds United and Tottenham man to sign on the dotted line again at the Academy of Light, it would be a real statement of intent.