The seven other key contract calls Sunderland could make this summer after big breakthrough - photo gallery
Sunderland made an early and impressive start to their summer business this week, announcing that they reached an agreement to sign highly-rated Australian defender Nectarios Triantis.
By Phil Smith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST
They then confirmed a new, long-term contract for Trai Hume - a move hugely welcomed by fans who have been impressed by his excellent form over the last six months.
The business is unlikely to end there, and there are a number of other contractual situations that the club will likely try and resolve over this summer...
1. JACK CLARKE
Clarke has already attracted Premier League bids but as of yet, there have not been any that come close to Sunderland's valuation of the winger. Given that Spurs retain a sell-on clause as part of the deal agreed last summer, it would take a major bid to change the club's stance.
The 22-year-old remains under contract for another three years and so the club are in a strong position to resist the interest, particularly as they do not feel they are under any financial pressure to sell players this summer. With Clarke understood to be happy at the club where has made such a big impact and is playing regularly, there would have to be a significant change in circumstances for him to leave at this stage.
While Clarke is still under a long-term contract, Sunderland are always keen to reward improvement and growth and they may look to do exactly that in the coming weeks and months. It would certainly send a strong message that while the Black Cats know they will sell players along their journey back to the top, it will be on their terms. Photo: Frank Reid
Patterson is in a similar position to Clarke, agreeing a long-term deal last summer that still has three seasons left to run.
The goalkeeper has enjoyed another superb campaign that has attracted Premier League admirers but his status as the club's clear number one is not one that he takes for granted. Currently hoping to secure a place in the England U21 squad for the European Championships this summer, he is another that Sunderland will no doubt been keen to reward for their progress at this stage. Photo: Frank Reid
Cirkin is now entering the last of the three year-deal he agreed when joining the club from Spurs, though it is not known whether club or player have the option to extend automatically.
Cirkin has had some injury frustration this season but his progress over two campaigns has been significant and he remains a major asset for Sunderland moving forward, particularly given his technical quality and his flexibility across a number of left-sided defensive roles. They would be eager to avoid potentially losing him for a fraction of his value at some point in the future. Photo: FRANK REID
Roberts has one year left to run on the deal he agreed to extend his stay on Wearside last summer, and since then he has gone from strength to strength. There was some frustration at the start of the season as Alex Neil's preference for playing three at the back left him with no obvious role, but since Mowbray's arrival he has been a regular and enjoyed a productive campaign. With Amad not expected to return to the club next summer, Sunderland will be eager to secure the futures of the other key difference makers across their forward line. Photo: FRANK REID