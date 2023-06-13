1 . JACK CLARKE

Clarke has already attracted Premier League bids but as of yet, there have not been any that come close to Sunderland's valuation of the winger. Given that Spurs retain a sell-on clause as part of the deal agreed last summer, it would take a major bid to change the club's stance. The 22-year-old remains under contract for another three years and so the club are in a strong position to resist the interest, particularly as they do not feel they are under any financial pressure to sell players this summer. With Clarke understood to be happy at the club where has made such a big impact and is playing regularly, there would have to be a significant change in circumstances for him to leave at this stage. While Clarke is still under a long-term contract, Sunderland are always keen to reward improvement and growth and they may look to do exactly that in the coming weeks and months. It would certainly send a strong message that while the Black Cats know they will sell players along their journey back to the top, it will be on their terms. Photo: Frank Reid