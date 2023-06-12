Sunderland AFC news: Trai Hume aiming for Premier League after penning new four-year deal
Trai Hume recently penned a new contract at Sunderland with the right-back aiming for promotion.
Sunderland right-back Trai Hume has stated that Sunderland are aiming for promotion heading into the 2023-24 campaign.
Hume recently extended his contract at the Stadium of Light to 2027 with the option of a further year on top with the 21-year-old Northern Ireland international putting pen to paper at Sunderland after an impressive debut season in the Championship.
“The start of the season – last year – I wasn’t really playing much,” said Hume. “I was on the bench and in and out of the team. I wasn’t playing as much as I wanted to, but come Christmas time, there were a few injuries and I got my chance.
“I took my chance last year, and took it with both hands. I played basically every game from Christmas onwards, and this new contract shows what the staff and the club think of me.
“It’s a good thing, and I’m here to stay at the minute. They’ve tied me down for another year now, and that takes me through to 2027 I think, so I’m going to be here for a long time. I’m still young, fit and looking to play games.
“Hopefully, play next year and play with new team-mates, the team-mates from last year, and hopefully it’s going to be a good season like last year.”
Hume, however, is hoping Sunderland can kick on again next season after finishing in the top-six of the Championship but losing in the play-offs to eventual promotion winners Luton Town over two legs.
“The season we had last year was a good season for everyone,” added Hume, in an interview with Sunderland’s official website. “Obviously, we didn’t get what we wanted in the end, getting beat in the play-offs, but it was a good season personally for me.
“It was a good season for all the players, all the season and the club. We’re going into next season excited and trying to do that again, but try and get promoted. We join up on the 26th for pre-season, and hopefully all the lads are fit, ready and go into the season and try to get promoted.”