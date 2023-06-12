Sunderland right-back Trai Hume has stated that Sunderland are aiming for promotion heading into the 2023-24 campaign.

Hume recently extended his contract at the Stadium of Light to 2027 with the option of a further year on top with the 21-year-old Northern Ireland international putting pen to paper at Sunderland after an impressive debut season in the Championship.

“The start of the season – last year – I wasn’t really playing much,” said Hume. “I was on the bench and in and out of the team. I wasn’t playing as much as I wanted to, but come Christmas time, there were a few injuries and I got my chance.

“I took my chance last year, and took it with both hands. I played basically every game from Christmas onwards, and this new contract shows what the staff and the club think of me.

“It’s a good thing, and I’m here to stay at the minute. They’ve tied me down for another year now, and that takes me through to 2027 I think, so I’m going to be here for a long time. I’m still young, fit and looking to play games.

“Hopefully, play next year and play with new team-mates, the team-mates from last year, and hopefully it’s going to be a good season like last year.”

Hume, however, is hoping Sunderland can kick on again next season after finishing in the top-six of the Championship but losing in the play-offs to eventual promotion winners Luton Town over two legs.

“The season we had last year was a good season for everyone,” added Hume, in an interview with Sunderland’s official website. “Obviously, we didn’t get what we wanted in the end, getting beat in the play-offs, but it was a good season personally for me.