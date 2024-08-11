Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk around the Championship as a reported Sunderland is linked with Stoke City.

Stoke City have reportedly opened talks with Premier League club Fulham over a possible deal for Sunderland target Jay Stansfield.

The 21-year-old striker has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Stadium of Light over the last 12 months as the Black Cats looked to boost their attacking ranks. After scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 47 appearances during a season-long loan at Birmingham City last season, there were reports suggesting Stansfield could be in line for a quickfire return to the League One club. However, Fulham boss Marco Silva moved to quash any talk of an exit and suggested the striker was firmly in his plans for the new season.

Speaking in the final weeks of last season, Silva said: “He’s going to be back with us. Everything we planned, apart from the collective goal of Birmingham which was not what we wanted, was a box ticked. He played the season before in League One, and to be able to give a step forward in the Championship and be an important piece in the attack-line and score important goals (was pleasing). Jay achieved all the important things. Now is the moment for him to come back and be one of the players in our attacking line for next season.”

Despite Silva’s comments, Football Insider have now claimed Stoke have opened talks over a possible deal for the striker and suggested the Cottagers are open to a permanent move. The Potters are looking to strengthen Steven Schumacher’s attacking options after Tyrese Campbell and Wesley both left the club over the last month. Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher has joined the club in recent weeks but the Potters are still hoping to add one more forward to their ranks before the transfer window closes on the final Friday of August.

Sheffield United make ‘ambitious’ loan bid for former Liverpool star

Sheffield United are reportedly keen to hand Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain an opportunity to end his difficult spell with Turkish giants Besiktas.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder joined the Super Lig club on a three-year deal last summer after his contract at Anfield came to a close. The 35-times capped England international scored four goals and provided one assist in 30 appearances in all competitions during his first season in Turkey but has reportedly been told he can leave the club if a suitable offer is made before the summer transfer window comes to an end.

England international Alex -Oxlade-Chamberlain | Getty Images

The Sun have now claimed Blades boss Chris Wilder is keen to offer Oxlade-Chamberlain an opportunity to return to England in a season-long loan deal amid suggestions the versatile midfielder would be willing to move to a top Championship club after reported interest from Premier League sides failed to result in an offer. The Blades are also believed to be one of several clubs showing an interest in Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - although Hull City and Leeds United are also considering an offer for the 21-year-old.