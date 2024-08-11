Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was good to see Tony Mowbray enjoying Middlesbrough vs Swansea City on Saturday afternoon

Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray was at the Riverside Stadium watching his hometown team Middlesbrough - much to the delight of football fans up and down the land.

Mowbray resigned as manager of Birmingham City earlier this summer as he continues his recovery from surgery.

The ex-Sunderland head coach had hoped to return to the dugout at St Andrew’s to lead their push for an immediate return to the Championship but explained his recovery means he will not be able to lead the club’s preparations for the new campaign.

Mowbray has stated his intention to return to management in the future but says he will only do so after fully recovering and spending time with his family. The former Middlesbrough and West Brom boss, though, posed for a photograph with Sunderland fan Mal Dickenson at The Open last month.

Mowbray took in Middlesbrough's game against Swansea City at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday and was presented to the crowd at half-time. Mowbray previously played for and managed the Teessiders and hails from Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

Mowbray said he felt “really emotional” as fans sang his name, adding: “It's been the toughest six months of my life. I'm just a lad from Redcar who gave his best in red and white. To have so many people care so much about my life is humbling and means the world to me.”

After the brilliant gesture to have Mowbray at the Riverside Stadium, Sunderland fans have called on owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and decision-makers at the club to invite Mowbray to the Stadium of Light this season.

Philip West said on social media: “After the impact he made at Sunderland and the way he embraced the club and the fans, how good would it be to see him invited to a game at the Stadium of Light this season? Surely something worth considering, @SunderlandAFC.”

Steven Cook said: “I’d love to see it, hopefully the relationship with the hierarchy isn’t destroyed to stop it happening.”

John Oliver added: “Absolutely one of us totally got the club and supporters and have not met anyone who does not like and respect him.”