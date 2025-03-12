The moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced Preston North End in the Championship at the Stadium of Light

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland faced Preston North End at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Tuesday evening - with plenty of talking points and moments emerging before, during and after the clash.

Romaine Mundle’s late strike secured a point for Sunderland against Preston North End at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night. Emil Riis had given the visitors the lead in the second half, but Mundle scored a stunning goal to level the scores on an ultimately frustrating night for the Black Cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take you through the most interesting moments that you may have missed during Sunderland’s clash against Preston North End in the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Eliezer Mayenda drops clear transfer hint ahead of clash

Sunderland striker was in tremendous form heading into the game against Preston North End, netting three goals in his last two games against Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City.

The 19-year-old’s good form under Régis Le Bris this season has prompted some speculation regarding several unnamed Premier League and European clubs showing an interest in the striker, who has 12 goal contributions to his name this campaign.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the game, Mayenda spoke to AS and made a throwaway comment about how happy he was at the club currently under head coach Le Bris. He said: “I have great ambitions, and Sunderland are a big club where I am 100% happy and motivated.”

Sunderland pay tribute to Carlton Fairweather

Fairweather has fulfilled a variety of roles during an association with the club that has spanned more than two decades, beginning in 2003. He spent time as boss of the club’s women’s team during their stint in the WSL, and, more recently, has had a major impact working within the academy system.

Players and staff came together to celebrate his work and impact before the game at the Stadium of Light with Sunderland’s squad wearing tributes in support of the former Wimbledon man ahead of kick-off against the Lilywhites. Fairweather was also given a guard of honour by Sunderland’s academy players and staff before the game and was warmly applauded by the Stadium of Light crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the news of Fairweather’s diagnoses was announced, former player Lyndeon Gooch said on social media: “Privileged to have had him as my coach for so many years throughout my journey at the @AcademyOfLight. Legend of a man.”

Régis Le Bris rotates against Preston North End

Le Bris made three changes to his Sunderland XI for the game against Preston North End and changed formation.

Wilson Isidor came in for Alan Browne, with Le Bris switching to a 4-4-2 system for the game. Tommy Watson made his first start since returning from injury, with Romaine Mundle dropping to the bench. Dennis Cirkin returned to the starting XI in place for Leo Hjelde.

Interestingly, Jobe Bellingham started despite being one caution away from a suspension coming into the game. Bellingham would have incurred a one-game ban if he picked up a yellow against Preston North End. The cut-off point was Sunderland’s 37 match against Preston. Roberts was also fit enough to start on Sunderland’s right flank after being taken off against Cardiff City in the first half on Saturday with an tight lower leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland fan starts for Preston alongside ex-Newcastle man

Sunderland academy graduate Sam Greenwood started for ex-Black Cat Paul Heckingbottom’s side against his hometown club.

Greenwood left Sunderland after Madrox’s takeover of the club and relegation from the Premier League to League One but is from a big Mackem family. The attacker went to Arsenal before moving to Leeds United, which remains his parent club. After being subbed in the second half at the Stadium of Light, Greenwood was booed by a section of home fans,

The 23-year-old joined Preston North End on loan last summer after a temporary stint under Michael Carrick at North East rivals Middlesbrough during the 2023-24 season. Greenwood scored for the Teessiders against Sunderland at the Riverside. Former Newcastle United man Freddie Woodman also started for Preston in goal.

Referee loses control in the second half

Referee Lewis Smith lost control of the game in the second half. Ryan Porteous went down in Sunderland’s box. Play continued briefly before Smith rightly blew up for a head injury only for the defender to bounce straight back to his feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What followed was around a five minute stoppage as Preston North End’s players attempted to waste time with several substitutions. Both Chris Mepham and Luke O’Nien both tried to hurry Preston’s players off the pitch to no avail with the referee losing control of the situation with his authority completely undermined by the Lilywhites gamesmanship.

At one point, there were 12 Preston players on the pitch before cries from the crowd and Sunderland’s coaching staff altered the officiating team to the situation, with Brentford loanee Jayden Meghoma told to leave the pitch on the far side. Karma came around almost immediately, however, when Mundle netted Sunderland’s equaliser with a cracking goal. Lillywhites goalkeeper Woodman was booked shortly after for time wasting.

Smith added nine minutes of extra time onto the game but neither side could find a winner. After the game, head coach Le Bris joked that it is very difficult to play against 12 men during his post-match press conference at the Stadium of Light, while Heckingbottom also fumed at the decision-makers on the day.