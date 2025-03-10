The 61-goal Championship ace was linked with Sunderland during last January’s transfer widow

Sunderland-linked striker Emil Riis Jakobsen is expected to leave Championship rivals Preston North End this summer.

The Denmark-born forward has been at Preston North End for five seasons since 2020 and has netted 43 times in all competitions for the Championship club. Jakobsen started his career at Danish club Randers and has netted 61 times for all clubs during his football life so far.

The 26-year-old was linked with a move to Sunderland last January, though a formal approach from the Black Cats to the Lilywhites never materialised, and the striker stayed put at Deepdale. However, the Danish youth international forward’s contract at Preston is set to run out next summer.

Speaking to The Echo’s twice-weekly dedicated Sunderland podcast, The Roar, Preston North End reporter George Hodgson revealed that, as things stand, the striker looked set to depart the club in a couple of months but added that the player’s relationship with manager Paul Heckingbottom could prove to be important if he did choose to stay.

“Yeah, I think the expectation is he's going to be leaving,” Hodgson, who writes for The Echo’s sister title, the Lancashire Post, said. “So we'll see what happens. It wasn't completely ruled out by the manager because I think Emil Riss has enjoyed playing with him and working under him.

“But yeah, the noises are that he fancies something new and won't be signing a new deal. So, I will be interested to see where he goes. Obviously, he’s an ambitious striker. He's shown he can score at this level. So I think there'll be a few suitors. Maybe Sunderland will be one of them if they're still in this league next season.

“I'm not sure he's ready for the Premier League, although he might be useful as one of four in your attack kind of thing. Maybe he'll go abroad. So yeah, we'll see. In terms of actual concrete Sunderland interests, I'm not too sure, to be fair. They might have had a look and had him on a list like Sheffield United did, I think. He was an option for them, and he signed Tom Cannon. So maybe something a little bit like that.”

Asked if the player’s contract situation had impacted his game time under Heckingbottom, Hodgson added: “Yeah, he is (still playing). To be fair, in the first half of the season, he was kind of the regular, really, starting matches, and I think that's the good thing.

“Even though this is in the background and everyone kind of knows what's going on, he's still giving his all for the team kind of thing and being trusted to play because you never want it. He's been a really good player for North End for four years and took a chance on him, spent a little bit of money to bring him over from Denmark.”

Hodgson concluded on Emil Riis ahead of Sunderland’s game against Preston North End at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday in the Championship: “So yeah, I mean, Preston's been good to Riis and Riis has been good to them and you'd never want it to end sour. Thankfully, he's still available and contributing to the team.”