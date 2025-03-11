Carlton Fairweather, who has worked at the club for over two decades, has recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Sunderland will tonight pay tribute to the legacy of long-serving coach Carlton Fairweather after the 63-year-old was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Fairweather has fulfilled a variety of roles during an association with the club that has spanned more than two decades, beginning in 2003. He spent time as boss of the club’s women’s team during their stint in the WSL, and more recently has had a major impact working within the academy system.

Players and staff will come together to celebrate his work and impact when Preston North End visit the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Sunderland captain Dan Neil said: “Carlton has had a massive influence on my personal development coming up through the academy and I know it’s the same for many others who came through. Many of those are in the first team now and others who have gone on to play for other teams. His personality in and around the building was amazing. He lights up whatever room he comes into, and he has an infectious smile and laugh. From myself and on behalf of the rest of the Lads, we want to wish him all the very best.”

Current Sunderland Women’s boss Mel Reay added: “Carlton and I worked together when the women's team was in the WSL. He always showed a passion for coaching and making players better. He was a pleasure to work alongside, and even now is a huge supporter of the women’s team. I will always the remember our first game in the WSL against Liverpool live on BT Sport. We made a substitution when we won a penalty, Brooke Chaplen spent a while waiting to take the spot kick and the commentator was giving us some stick for our timing. Brooke smashed the ball into the net which saw us pick up three points in the opening fixture and watching and listening to it back made us laugh!”

The club’s academy manager Robin Nicholls said: “Carlton is an infectious character. His dedication to this football club is outstanding and the longevity of his service is something to be admired. In a world where change is constant, Carlton serves as a true reminder of the impact that a single person can have on an organisation. Hundreds of players that have come through this building have been impacted by not only his coaching, but his character and expectations of being a good human being. His legacy will continue with the impact that remains in each member of staff that has worked with him during his two decades of service to SAFC.”

