'Real impact': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with one 8 and two 7s in Preston North End draw

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 11th Mar 2025, 21:47 BST

Romaine Mundle’s late goal secured a point for Sunderland against Preston North End

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Preston North End at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Emil Riis had given the visitors the lead in the second half, but Romaine Mundle scored a stunning goal to level the scores on an ultimately frustrating night for the Black Cats. Here’s how we rated the Sunderland players on the night...

Little he could do about Riis’s brilliant goal. Quiet otherwise and distribution was steady. 6

1. Anthony Patterson

Little he could do about Riis's brilliant goal. Quiet otherwise and distribution was steady. 6

Not quite as impactful as he has been in recent games and booked for one very late challenge in the first half. Should have had an assist, though, with Isidor heading a cross wide from just yards out late in the first half. 6

2. Trai Hume

Not quite as impactful as he has been in recent games and booked for one very late challenge in the first half. Should have had an assist, though, with Isidor heading a cross wide from just yards out late in the first half. 6

Had a good game in the main, defending well against Preston’s often quite direct approach in possession. 7 pham

3. Chris Mepham

Had a good game in the main, defending well against Preston's often quite direct approach in possession. 7 pham

Made one superb early block from Brad Potts and defended really well throughout the game, snuffing out some dangerous breaks in the second half. 7

4. Luke O'Nien

Made one superb early block from Brad Potts and defended really well throughout the game, snuffing out some dangerous breaks in the second half. 7

