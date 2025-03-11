Sunderland drew 1-1 with Preston North End at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.
Emil Riis had given the visitors the lead in the second half, but Romaine Mundle scored a stunning goal to level the scores on an ultimately frustrating night for the Black Cats. Here’s how we rated the Sunderland players on the night...
1. Anthony Patterson
Little he could do about Riis’s brilliant goal. Quiet otherwise and distribution was steady. 6
| Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume
Not quite as impactful as he has been in recent games and booked for one very late challenge in the first half. Should have had an assist, though, with Isidor heading a cross wide from just yards out late in the first half. 6
Photo: Getty Images
3. Chris Mepham
Had a good game in the main, defending well against Preston’s often quite direct approach in possession. 7
pham | Frank Reid
4. Luke O'Nien
Made one superb early block from Brad Potts and defended really well throughout the game, snuffing out some dangerous breaks in the second half. 7
Photo: George Wood