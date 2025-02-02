The latest transfer talk from across the Championship as the January transfer window heads into its final 24 hours.

Portsmouth legend Guy Whittingham has given a positive reaction to the loan deal that will see Sunderland attacking midfielder Adil Aouchiche spend the remainder of the season on loan at Fratton Park.

The former Lorient and Saint-Etienne player has made ten senior appearances for the Black Cats this season but has remained an unused substitute in their last three fixtures on the back of being handed three consecutive starts by head coach Regis Le Bris. However, the 22-year-old will now get a chance to earn regular game-time in the Championship after joining Pompey on loan and could make his Pompey bow in next weekend’s visit to promotion contenders Sheffield United.

The addition of Aouchiche has continued what has been a hectic January for Portsmouth boss John Mousinho after he completed moves for the likes of Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden, Brisbane Roar striker Thomas Waddingham and Bristol City centre-back Rob Atkinson.

As reported by The News, Pompey legend Whittingham replied to a BBC Solent question asking if he was impressed with his former club’s January recruitment, saying: “I think so. There was a lot of talk about what positions were going to be improved. I think you know apart from a striker which is so difficult to get in case Bishop is out for any reason, they have got what they have pretty much needed. He (Mousinho) seems really delighted with Aouchiche, he will obviously play a big part going forward.”

Whites boss makes transfer admission

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has insisted he has trust in his promotion chasing side - but stressed the Whites could dip into the transfer market if a player that can improve his squad is available on deadline day.

Farke’s men currently sit at the top of the Championship table after Saturday’s 7-0 demolition of Cardiff City extended a run of just three defeats in their 30 league games so far this season. The Whites are yet to move in the transfer window but did allow former Sunderland loan signing Joe Gelhardt to spend the remainder of the season with Championship rivals Hull City. Despite suggestions of a move for Krasnodar attacking midfielder Eduard Spertsyan, who has also been linked with Sunderland, Farke has warned the current league leaders will only dip into the market if they are confident someone can come in and boost their chances of returning to the Premier League.

As per the Yorkshire Post, the Whites boss said: "I trust this group and if we go with this group, I am confident we can finish in a top position. I think it is also our responsibility, as key people in the club, to explore if there is something to improve the group a bit and make it a higher probability we are successful. If we find something and think it's a good addition and affordable, we will go for it. And if not, then no. We are not ‘over the moon’ after this win and would not have been in panic mode (if not). Our general picture won’t change."