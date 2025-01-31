Eddie Howe pays tribute as forward leaves Newcastle United
Newcastle United wide-man Miguel Almiron has returned to MLS side Atlanta United after six years in the Premier League.
The 30-year-old Paraguay international, who arrived at St James’ Park in a £21million switch from Atlanta in January 2019, has headed back across the Atlantic in an undisclosed deal which it is understood could eventually amount to £11million, subject to registration.
Almiron leaves Tyneside having made 223 appearances and scored 30 goals, perhaps the most notable of them the opener in a 4-1 Champions League demolition of Paris St Germain last season.
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, said: “On behalf of the club, I want to thank Miggy for everything he has given us during our time together.
“He has been the ultimate professional and he has been a big part of some of our most memorable moments in recent seasons. “He is a great person and we’ll miss him greatly but this is the right move at the right time for him and his family and we wish them well.”
Almiron was the Magpies’ record signing – taking over from Michael Owen – when he was drafted in by Rafael Benitez. However, it took him 27 appearances to score his first goal for the club. He became an increasingly peripheral figure as the club’s Saudi-backed owners invested heavily in new recruits following their takeover in October 2021.
