The latest transfer comments from Burnley, Leeds United, and Sheffield United’s camps

With Monday’s transfer deadline rapidly approaching, Sunderland have still made just the one signing so far this January - an initial loan with an option-to-buy attached for AS Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fée.

As things stand, the Black Cats are understood to be on the hunt for attacking reinforcements, with a number of potential targets touted in recent days. But how have their Championship promotion rivals been getting on in the market, and what are their plans for the remainder of the window?

We’ve taken a look at the latest comments from Scott Parker, Daniel Farke, and Chris Wilder to see what the state of play is for Burnley, Leeds United, and Sheffield United respectively below...

Scott Parker - Burnley

Burnley have already moved to bring in full-back Oliver Sonne, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, and striker Ashley Barnes this January, and at the present moment in time, manager Scott Parker is adamant that they have very little else in the pipeline.

Speaking in a press conference this week, he said: “I don't know how many days we've got left, but there's not much at this present moment in time to really speak about or comment on. I see some things being put out there, but really it's the crazy world of transfer windows and the speculation and sometimes these things will really make you smile. But at this present moment in time, there’s nothing.

“We're looking, the recruitment team and us as a club, but we need to make the right decisions. We don't want to jump into things and sign someone that isn’t going to improve us or something that would put the club in the wrong position. We've got our eye on things, but we'll see how the next few days transpire to see if something can happen.”

He added: “I think there's an element here in January where you would want to try and improve things and certainly in areas we want to try and improve that. But like I said, I wouldn't want to be jumping into things.

“We've got a very good squad here and a group of lads here which are really together and we'll keep working with that group tirelessly like we have been. We'll see if something comes up. If something comes up and it makes sense and if it's going to improve us, and if it financially makes sense to us, we'll be on that.”

Daniel Farke - Leeds United

For their part, Leeds are yet to sign anybody this month, although supporters perhaps shouldn’t be overly surprised given Daniel Farke’s previous comments on the winter window. The German has admitted that "not a big fan" of the January market and warned fans not to "expect much" in terms of incoming players.

Still, there have been rumours, and the prospect of a signing back-up option for starting number 10 Brendan Aaronson has been floated. That being said, Farke has sought to temper talk of any such deal, telling a press conference: “I'm not concerned [about current back-up options to Aaronson]. We have a group that are top after 29 game days, so if you manage to do this then you have a good chance of being there after 46 games with this group.

"I am not concerned, I trust this group. I am not panicking at all. It just makes sense that if we find an option in this position - with quality, character and is affordable… if not then we have a few players who can play this position.

"We will fill the gap, say if Aaronson is not available due to being not fit or suspended, then we have other options. But it is fair to say there is no natural specialist [behind Aaronson] in this position, which is why we stay awake.”

Addressing the possibility of recruiting at the point of attack, he added: “We have ongoing injury problems with Patrick [Bamford]. We have two fit striker options there and if one is injured then it would be difficult to have one available - this is why I spoke about hoping Patrick is back really soon. He’s in the final stages of rehab - but we also have to stay awake in the transfer market.

“But again, if I look at the most ambitious teams, I struggle to see five striker options. With Bayern Munich and Harry Kane he plays and scores - if he doesn’t they struggle. If I look at Man City, Erling Haaland - if they score, they are successful, if not they have a problem. So it’s not easy to have seven options that you pick someone here and there. Again due to the situation with Patrick and we are ambitious, we are having a deeper look at what is possible. And hopefully no injuries.”

When quizzed on whether Leeds could turn to the loan market at all, Farke added: “I think once you're in such a good position that we are in, it always helps and makes it easier to attract players because everyone wants to be involved in a successful group - and also with the prospects to fight also for promotion to the best league in the world, into the Premier League.

“On the other hand, if a player is just looking for game time, it's not that easy…when you are on such a good run you can't guarantee game time. And if a player just wants to join a team due to game time, there is lots of competition as well. It's also a bit tricky.”

Chris Wilder - Sheffield United

And finally, Sheffield United have been the busiest of the top four in terms of their recruitment strategy this month, bringing in forwards Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz, as well as defender Harry Clarke and midfielder Hamza Choudhury. But according to manager Chris Wilder, they’re not done yet.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Monday’s deadline, he said: “We're after a centre-back, there's no doubt about it. We've made enquiries, we've made a bid for a player and going through that dance. But we've got alternatives under that.

“When all our players are fit and healthy, we had options off the bench before we lost two main actors in Ollie Arblaster and Harry Souttar. We were down two straightaway. They were done straightaway. So to get the numbers back up is amazing. It’s not surprising but the levels of intensity have gone up a notch so that benefits everyone. None of the players should shy away from that. We have to be as strong as the teams above us and below us.”