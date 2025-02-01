Adil Aouchiche's five-word social media message to Sunderland fans after Portsmouth transfer switch
Sunderland attacking midfielder released a message to Black Cats fans on social media after moving to Portsmouth on Friday night.
The 22-year-old has struggled for regular minutes on Wearside this season and Sunderland’s sporting director said his future at the club would be reviewed in the summer. No purchase clause is included in the deal, which runs until the end of the season.
After making the move to Portsmouth late on Friday evening, Aouchiche took to Instagram to send a short message to Sunderland fans. On his story, the Frenchman wrote: “Wishing you all the best,” accompanied by a strength emoji alongside red and white emojis.
“Adil has worked hard and played his part when called upon, and been a good team-mate, but competition within our squad is extremely high and his opportunities have been limited as a result,” Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said after the move had gone through.
“Naturally, he would like to play more regularly, and we believe this opportunity will enable him to do that in a competitive environment that will support his development. We wish him well and look forward to reviewing his progress at the end of the campaign.”
The deal had been held up earlier today due to Portsmouth having filled all four ESC slots in their squad, but have now concluded the deal.
Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said: “We’re delighted to welcome Adil to Fratton Park for the remainder of the campaign. We already saw first-hand just how dangerous he can be when we played Sunderland a few weeks ago. He’s an incredibly talented young player who will complement the attacking options we already have in the squad.”
