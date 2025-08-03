Sunderland will host West Ham United on the opening day of the Premier League season - and there are some big calls for Regis Le Bris to make.

There are now just under two weeks to go until Sunderland mark their long-awaited return to the Premier League with a Stadium of Light clash against West Ham United.

The Black Cats will look to round off their preparations for their meeting with the Hammers next weekend when they face a friendly double header against German club Augsburg and La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano. But with just 180 minutes of pre-season action remaining, there is a feeling Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat against Europa League qualifiers Real Betis has left Regis Le Bris with somewhat mixed emotions as he looks to finalise his starting eleven for a first competitive game of the season.

The likes of Anthony Patterson, Wilson Isidor, Chris Rigg and Dennis Cirkin all missed out against Betis and that will be a source of frustration for the Black Cats head coach. However, there were a number of positives to take from the game after recent signings Granit Xhaka, Robin Roefs and Reinildo Mandava all produced encouraging performances against high class opposition.

There remain a number of selection issues for Le Bris to ponder ahead of a first competitive game of the season - but who is likely to start against the Hammers and which places appear up for grabs as it stands?

Which Sunderland players look set to start against West Ham United?

With Anthony Patterson still on the sidelines and unable to build up minutes during pre-season, new signing Robin Roefs is all but certain to be handed a start on Sunderland’s big return to the Premier League on Saturday week. The Netherlands Under-21 international was a commanding presence against Betis and Le Bris will be heartened by how comfortable Roefs was in possession of the ball throughout his Black Cats debut.

Trai Hume will start at right back after an impressive pre-season and the Northern Ireland international will be keen to prove himself against top flight wingers during the new campaign. Dan Ballard will also start the the heart of the defence and summer signing Reinildo Mandava appears to have put himself in a position to start against the Hammers after producing a composed display on his debut against the Spanish side.

Granit Xhaka put in the sort of display that only helped to emphasise why Sunderland were so keen to land the experienced midfielder and he will be crucial in setting the tempo against Graham Potter’s side and he will surely be partnered in the middle by club record signing Habib Diarra, who has been solid and workmanlike during the early weeks of his Black Cats career. Le Bris’ team selections during pre-season appear to show summer signings Chelmsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra will start in wide positions against West Ham - although both players will hope to provide more end product after struggling to make the most of some promising situations in Saturday’s defeat.

But what about the rest of Le Bris’ side for the meeting with West Ham?

Which positions are up for grabs as Sunderland face West Ham?

As has been well documented, the Black Cats are struggling for numbers at the heart of their back four. With play-off semi-final hero Ballard certain to start against the Hammers, there is less certainty about who will partner the former Arsenal man. Saturday’s defeat against Betis saw summer signing Reinildo Mandava start at centre back and as it stands, the former Atletico Madrid start could well be called upon to perform in the same role on day one of the new season. However, a new defensive addition could well see the Mozambique international shift to left back with Dennis Cirkin still working his way back to full fitness. Niall Huggins could also come into contention for a place on the left-hand side of the defence. Harrison Jones featured at left-back in Saturday’s game but it seems likely the youngster will head out on loan by the time the summer transfer window comes to a close.

Moving further forwards, it would be safe to assume Xhaka will be a starter against the Hammers after Le Bris all but confirmed the former Arsenal man will captain the side this season. However, who will partner the Switzerland international in the midfield engine room is up for debate. Club record signing Habib Diarra appears in pole position to land one of the places and then it will be a straight shoot-out between Noah Sadiki and Enzo Le Fee, who have both impressed in pre-season. Chris Rigg will come into contention when he returns from injury - but current captain Dan Neil has been something of a peripheral figure during preparations for the new season and remained as an unused substitute in the defeat against Betis.

As it stands, Eliezer Mayenda remains at the front of a somewhat short queue to lead the attack - although he will face competition from Wilson Isidor, who was close to returning to contention ahead of the Betis game. However, the picture in attack could well change should Sunderland complete the loan signing of Chelsea youngster Marc Guiu after reports suggested the Spanish striker was travelling to Wearside to undergo a medical on Sunday.