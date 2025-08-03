Sunderland fans packed into the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats took on La Liga side Real Betis in their latest pre-season clash. With the Premier League opener against West Ham fast approaching, there was a lively atmosphere across the Roker End and beyond as supporters caught a glimpse of Régis Le Bris’ new-look squad in action.
From young fans waving flags to long-time season-ticket holders soaking in the sunshine, these images capture the colour, passion and anticipation surrounding another big summer on Wearside. Can you spot yourself or someone you know in our gallery from the Betis game?
1. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans in action during the pre-season friendly against Real Betis. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action during the pre-season friendly against Real Betis. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
2. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans in action during the pre-season friendly against Real Betis. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action during the pre-season friendly against Real Betis. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
3. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans in action during the pre-season friendly against Real Betis. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action during the pre-season friendly against Real Betis. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
4. Sunderland fanns
Sunderland fans in action during the pre-season friendly against Real Betis. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action during the pre-season friendly against Real Betis. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.