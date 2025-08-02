Keith Downie shares Chris Mepham update and outlines Régis Le Bris’ frustration over transfers

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has shared fresh insight into Sunderland’s summer transfer dealings – offering updates on Chris Mepham’s future, Régis Le Bris’ current mindset, and what the club is still targeting in the market.

North East football reporter Downie added on Sunderland’s £30million midfield signing, “Diarra clearly can get around the pitch, the way he gets forward and breaks the lines. I was very impressed with that against Sporting Lisbon.”

But while Mepham played a part in Sunderland’s play-off run last season, it seems unlikely the Welsh international will be brought back. “Chris Mepham, who was there last season – I did a bit of digging on that because a few people have been asking me, and I’m told he’s not really the profile they’re looking for in the Premier League,” Downie said.

The Scot continued on Sunderland’s defensive options as things stand: “They’ve got Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien, and I think they probably want a big, physical, quick, athletic centre-back – that’s probably what they’re looking for. At least one, if not two.”

Downie was more optimistic when discussing Sunderland’s current attacking options – namechecking Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda as players with Premier League potential. “I like Isidor – he’s got a bit about him. I think he’ll score a few in the Premier League,” Downie said.

“And Mayenda, just having watched him, he’s the sort of player who can go up the levels. Some players, you thrust them into the Premier League, and they play better with better players – and I think that could be the case with him. That finish in the final was just incredible. The way he took it with the outside of his left onto his right and finished – he’s got something about him. I think Mayenda will step it up.”

However, Downie noted that the club could still dip into the market for a striker – but highlighted the challenge of sourcing one. “It’ll be interesting to see if you get a centre-forward in because it’s the hardest sort of player to find or buy – but I think you’ve got half-decent options already.

As for Régis Le Bris, Downie believes there is a level of internal frustration over the club’s lack of signings in recent weeks – particularly after the collapse of the Armand Laurienté deal. “I just feel there’s a frustration from Régis because he doesn’t want fans thinking this is what we’re going to start the season with – it is going to be different,” Downie said.

“There has been a bit of a vacuum over the last three or four weeks where you haven’t really added anyone, because the Laurienté deal fell through – until Xhaka arrived. I would expect a little bit more of a flurry: three or four more players before the end of the window, which should be exciting for you guys to see.”

Sunderland have already signed Enzo Le Fee, Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi, Habib Diarra, Granit Xhaka, Simon Adingra, Robin Roefs, Reinildo and others – but according to Downie, fans should expect more before the window slams shut.

