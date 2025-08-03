The moments you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland’s clash with Real Betis at the Stadium of Light

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not just about what happens between the whistles. Sunderland’s penultimate home game of pre-season offered another chance for fans to soak up the summer sun, check in on new signings and see how Régis Le Bris’ evolving squad is shaping up. But as ever at the Stadium of Light, the action isn’t confined to just tactics, goals and substitutions.

From in-game injury worries and behind-the-scenes quirks, there were plenty of moments you may have missed before, during and after the Black Cats’ friendly clash with La Liga outfit Real Betis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it was an early look at Granit Xhaka in red and white, the latest from the physio room or a Le Bris admission, Saturday threw up its fair share of storylines. Here are a few things that might have slipped under the radar as Sunderland continued to warm up for West Ham. Here, we take a look:

Le Bris’ first-team squad takes shape

Granit Xhaka was named in Sunderland's starting XI as they faced Real Betis on Saturday afternoon. The Switzerland international was one of three changes from the side that started against Hull City earlier in the week, with Régis Le Bris handing out full debuts to three summer signings.

Robin Roefs came straight into the side in goal, while Reinildo also made his first appearance for the club, lining up as the left-sided centre-back alongside Dan Ballard. Harrison Jones retained his place at left-back, with Jenson Seelt absent from the squad.

Xhaka replaced Enzo Le Fée in midfield, who dropped to the bench, while Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra both kept their starting places. The full XI was: Roefs, Hume, Ballard, Reinildo, H. Jones, Talbi, Sadiki, Xhaka, Adingra, Diarra, Mayenda. The bench included Moore, Huggins, Neil, Browne, Roberts, Tutierov, Le Fée, Lavery and Jenson Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several players remained unavailable due to injury. Wilson Isidor was not risked as he continued his recovery from a minor thigh issue, although club staff remained confident he would be fit for the Premier League opener against West Ham United. Anthony Patterson and Chris Rigg were still sidelined, along with long-term absentees Leo Hjelde, Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Romaine Mundle. Nectar Triantis and Zak Johnson were again missing after picking up knocks earlier in pre-season.

Le Bris drops transfer admission after Real Betis game

Régis Le Bris operated with a noticeably smaller squad during Sunderland’s friendly against Real Betis – and later confirmed that several players have been told they are free to pursue loan moves ahead of the new season.

The Black Cats slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light but delivered a competitive performance across the 90 minutes. Only two substitutions were made by Le Bris, and there was no place in the squad for striker Ahmed Abdullahi or goalkeeper Milan Aleksic. Both are now expected to depart on temporary deals before the end of the window.

Jenson Seelt was also absent but for different reasons. Le Bris revealed post-match that the Dutch defender had picked up a minor injury in training on Friday, prompting Reinildo to start in central defence and make an impressive full debut. Seelt could still leave on loan this summer, with NEC Nijmegen – the club Sunderland just signed Robin Roefs from – understood to be one possible destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jenson had a little injury in training on Friday,” Le Bris explained. “It’s nothing serious but it was better just to protect him today.”

On the wider squad situation, the Sunderland head coach was clear: “We are improving the squad so for the others this will have consequences for them. It’s fair to say that we’ll find new solutions for them for the season ahead.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Le Bris also addressed speculation linking Sunderland with RB Leipzig striker Loïs Openda. The rumour emerged shortly before kick-off, but the Frenchman dismissed it outright: “I think that this is fake news. It’s possible for this with social media. Nothing at the minute.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland remain in the market for further attacking additions and are close to finalising a loan deal for Chelsea striker Marc Guiu.

Le Bris’s revealing captaincy hint during Real Betis game

Granit Xhaka captained Sunderland for the first time during their 1-0 pre-season defeat to Real Betis – a potentially significant move by head coach Régis Le Bris just two weeks before the Premier League opener against West Ham.

Xhaka, signed from Bayer Leverkusen in a £17million deal, led the Black Cats out at the Stadium of Light in what was just his first start since joining the club. The 32-year-old, who also captains Switzerland and previously wore the armband at Arsenal, brought visible authority and composure to a youthful Sunderland side.

With Luke O’Nien currently sidelined through injury and Dan Neil seemingly down the pecking order at the club, the decision to hand Xhaka the captaincy may offer a glimpse into Le Bris’ thinking moving forward. Xhaka’s leadership credentials and wealth of top-flight experience make him an obvious candidate to take on the responsibility full-time – especially in a season where guidance on the pitch will be essential.

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: I still believe in Dan Neil – and Sunderland fans should too amid contract uncertainty