Chelsea striker Marc Guiu to undergo medical as Sunderland close in on exciting loan transfer deal

Sunderland are closing in on their latest summer signing, with Chelsea striker Marc Guiu due to arrive in the North East this afternoon to finalise a season-long loan switch to the Stadium of Light.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie confirmed that the 19-year-old frontman will undergo a medical within the next 24 hours after Premier League counterparts Chelsea agreed terms on a temporary deal with the Black Cats. Guiu’s arrival would bolster Régis Le Bris’ attacking options ahead of the Premier League opener against West Ham United.

The Spanish forward is a recent Club World Cup winner and has been widely regarded as one of Chelsea’s brightest young attacking prospects since joining the club from Barcelona last summer.

Downie’s tweet read: “Marc Guiu will fly into the North East this afternoon to complete his move to Sunderland. 19yo striker will undergo a medical in the next 24 hours. #SAFC have agreed a season-long loan with PL counterparts Chelsea. Guiu a recent Club World Cup winner.”

Rising reputation in Europe

Chelsea triggered a £5million release clause to sign Guiu from boyhood club Barcelona in 2024. He has since made 16 senior appearances for the London club, including seven outings in the Europa Conference League, where he found the net six times.

Guiu had already made headlines before his Premier League switch, scoring a dramatic debut winner for Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. In total, he scored twice in seven appearances for the Catalan giants before his move to England.

Though still raw, the teenager has been praised for his physicality, pressing ability, and knack for scoring goals in high-pressure moments. His style offers a different profile to Sunderland’s current crop of forwards and fits the club’s recruitment model of targeting high-upside young talent with senior experience.

Maresca praise

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca spoke glowingly about Guiu earlier this year, highlighting his development behind the scenes: “Marc is improving a lot, to be honest. He is doing fantastic. Day after day, he is more ready for that kind of game.”

He added on the attacking player during last season: “Sometimes the decision I take is because I see something. Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s not. But Marc, day after day, is more ready.” That improvement now looks set to continue under Le Bris, who has made no secret of his desire to add firepower following the arrivals of attackers Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra.

Guiu’s arrival could mean more competition for Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor, with Sunderland hopeful that the young Spaniard can make an immediate impact in their top-flight return. Pending a successful medical, Sunderland are expected to confirm the deal before the weekend, with Guiu likely to be available for one of the club’s two remaining pre-season fixtures.

