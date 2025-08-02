Julien Laurens reports that Sunderland are set to make an offer for Morocco international this weekend

Sunderland are preparing to make an offer for Bayer Leverkusen forward Amine Adli this weekend, according to French journalist Julien Laurens, as the Black Cats look to continue their summer recruitment ahead of the Premier League season.

Laurens reports that Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both ready to bid for the 25-year-old Morocco international, with West Ham United also keeping close tabs on the situation. Bayer Leverkusen are understood to be willing to sanction a sale if their €23million (£19.5million) valuation is met.

Laurens’ tweet in full reads: “Amine Adli wants a move to the Premier League, where a few clubs are interested in him. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland will make an offer this weekend for the Morocco international, while West Ham are also keen. B04 have accepted to let him leave if they get the fee they want for him: €23m.”

Adli, who was born in Béziers and began his professional career with Toulouse, has developed into a dynamic and versatile attacking threat since joining Leverkusen in 2021. He has made 94 Bundesliga appearances, scoring 14 goals, and was part of Xabi Alonso’s treble-chasing side that lifted the 2023-24 Bundesliga title without losing a single game.

Operating as a winger, attacking midfielder or secondary striker, Adli’s direct style, pressing intensity and link-up play have made him an attractive target for clubs aiming to inject creativity and work rate into their attacking line. He contributed four goals and six assists in the Bundesliga last season, while also playing a key role in Leverkusen’s cup and European campaigns.

Sunderland’s interest in Adli aligns with their current recruitment strategy – one that has blended experienced additions like Granit Xhaka and Reinildo with younger, high-ceiling talent such as Habib Diarra, Chemsdine Talbi and Robin Roefs. Adli, still only 25 but with over 200 senior club appearances and European pedigree, fits neatly into that profile.

Crucially, Laurens also notes that Adli is keen on a move to the Premier League, which could help Sunderland's case. However, competition is stiff. Wolves are said to be admirers of the player and have the advantage of a more established top-flight status, while West Ham remain in the market for wide forwards and could outbid rivals if required.

Adli first made waves at Toulouse, scoring eight goals and assisting seven during the 2020-21 Ligue 2 campaign, which earned him the division’s Player of the Season award and his eventual move to the Bundesliga. At international level, he made his debut for Morocco in 2023, having previously represented France at youth level. He has since won 15 caps, scoring once in a 3-0 win over Liberia during Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Despite Real Madrid links earlier in his career, Adli’s camp is now said to be prioritising regular game time – something Sunderland can offer as they look to make a strong impression on their Premier League return under Régis Le Bris.

Whether Sunderland can beat off competition from more established Premier League sides remains to be seen, but the Black Cats have already proven this summer that they are prepared to invest boldly to reshape the squad. This weekend’s developments may prove pivotal in the chase for Adli’s signature.

