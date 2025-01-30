Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glen Kamara has been linked with both Sunderland and Middlesbrough this month.

Middlesbrough could miss out on the signing of Sunderland-linked midfielder Glen Kamara, with the player in “advanced talks” to seal a move to the Saudi Pro League, according to reports.

The 29-year-old looks set to leave current club Stade Rennais before Monday’s transfer deadline, despite having only signed for the French outfit during the summer window. Kamara had previously been on the books at Leeds United before sealing an £8.4 million move to the continent in July.

Despite a steady start to life in Ligue 1, however, he has tumbled out of favour under new boss Jorge Sampaoli, and has made just three appearances totalling 80 minutes under the Argentine since he replaced Julian Stephan as manager in November. Indeed, it is understood that the player has been told to train away from the squad with three other discarded senior talents.

It is within this context that Kamara appears destined for an exit over the coming days, and to that end Middlesbrough have been heavily linked of late. According to the Mirror, Boro had opened negotiations for the Finland international, with Michael Carrick seemingly keen to parachute him in ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Now, however, the Championship play-off hopefuls look to have been dealt a significant blow in their hopes of luring Kamara to the Riverside this month. According to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab are in “advanced talks” to sign the player, with “negotiations underway” between themselves and Stade Rennais.

Al Shabab currently sit sixth in the Saudi top flight, and were Kamara to agree to a transfer, he would join a squad that already includes the likes of former Wolves star Daniel Podence and Belgian international Yannick Carrasco, who spent much of his career at Atletico Madrid.

Just prior to the January transfer window, reports in France suggested that Sunderland were monitoring Kamara’s situation, with Jeunes Footeux claiming that the Black Cats had identified the ex-Rangers star as a potential option heading into the current market. Since then, of course, the club have moved to bring in AS Roma playmaker Enzo Le Fée on an initial loan deal with an option-to-buy clause attached, and the understanding is that attacking reinforcements, rather than extra bodies in the middle of the park, are now the priority on Wearside.

Prior to Sampaoli’s arrival, Kamara had made no obvious hint that he was unsettled in Rennes. Indeed, speaking in an interview with GiveMeSport in November, he even went as far as stating that Stade Rennais’ aspirations of qualifying for Europe over the coming months had been a deciding factor in convincing him to leave previous club Leeds in the first place.

He said: "I was attracted by the club’s ambition to be in Europe. I played a lot of European football at Rangers and getting back to that level would be amazing. And I think that’s where this club wants to be. If we don’t make Europe this season we’ll be disappointed. It wouldn’t be good for us, especially with the squad we have. We have spent a lot of money this season. The goal is definitely to get into Europe. All the boys know it."