Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Middlesbrough play Sunderland in the Championship on Monday evening.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough are reportedly “in talks” to sign Glen Kamara after the former Leeds United midfielder was linked with Sunderland earlier in the January transfer window.

The Finland international is currently on the books at Stade Rennais, having only signed for the French outfit in an £8.4 million deal last July. Despite his recent arrival, however, Kamara has fallen out of favour in recent times, and is now the target for a loan swoop from Michael Carrick’s Championship play-off hopefuls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Mirror, Boro have opened negotiations over a temporary agreement that would bring the 29-year-old back to England just six months after he left for the continent. For his part, Kamara has been “frozen out” by new boss Jorge Sampaoli, and has made just three appearances totalling 80 minutes under the Argentine since he replaced Julian Stephan as manager in November. Indeed, it is understood that the player has been told to train away from the squad with three other discarded senior talents.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Just prior to the January transfer window, reports in France suggested that Sunderland were monitoring Kamara’s situation, with Jeunes Footeux claiming that the Black Cats had identified the ex-Rangers star as a potential option heading into the current market. Since then, of course, the club have moved to bring in AS Roma playmaker Enzo Le Fée on an initial loan deal with an option-to-buy clause attached, and the understanding is that attacking reinforcements, rather than extra bodies in the middle of the park, are now the priority on Wearside.

Prior to Sampaoli’s arrival, Kamara had made no obvious hint that he was unsettled in Rennes. Indeed, speaking in an interview with GiveMeSport in November, he even went as far as stating that Stade Rennais’ aspirations of qualifying for Europe over the coming months had been a deciding factor in convincing him to leave previous club Leeds in the first place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I was attracted by the club’s ambition to be in Europe. I played a lot of European football at Rangers and getting back to that level would be amazing. And I think that’s where this club wants to be. If we don’t make Europe this season we’ll be disappointed. It wouldn’t be good for us, especially with the squad we have. We have spent a lot of money this season. The goal is definitely to get into Europe. All the boys know it."

Kamara also went on to emphasise just how quickly he had found his footing in France, adding: "We have a really good squad. The staff are doing everything to help us and we can have a strong season. I have only played in a few Ligue 1 games, but it’s fast-paced and a high standard. I think people underestimate Ligue 1. It’s quite technical and a tough league. There’s a lot of big players and clubs.

"I feel settled now. I didn’t know anyone before I joined. I had played against Jordan James a few times, but I basically came in fresh-faced. I'm learning French, and I understand more than I can speak! This is the first time I've played outside the UK, so that's a challenge in itself. Hopefully, moving to Rennes and playing in Ligue 1 can enhance my game and make me a better player."