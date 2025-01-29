Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are still hoping to add another forward player to their ranks

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are facing Premier League competition in their bid to bring a high-calibre forward before the end of the January transfer window.

The Black Cats want to add a versatile forward to their ranks before the transfer deadline on Monday at 11pm, and have identified Chuba Akpom as a potential target. According to Dutch paper De Telegraaf, the former Middlesbrough forward has been told he is allowed to leave Ajax this month amid interest from Sunderland. However, there is also interest from Premier League side Leicester City and Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Sunderland are interested in a deal for the former Championship golden-boot winner, sources had previously indicated that a deal would be difficult and the interest from top-tier clubs perhaps explains why. The Black Cats are continuing to monitor a number of options as they look to add a touch more firepower for the run in.

Speaking last week, Régis Le Bris outlined Sunderland's goal for their final January transfer window addition.

"Probably we still need some more vertical threats, players who could run in behind," Le Bris said.

"This could be a striker but also a winger, maybe a versatile player. So this is still very much in our mind, but we will see what comes in these next weeks. But it is not necessarily about a number nine."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports from the Netherlands had previously suggested that Akpom was not keen on the switch to Wearside, which would initially be on a loan basis. He has made 29 appearances across competitions for Ajax this season, scoring seven goals.