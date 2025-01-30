Sunderland transfer 'target' in 'advanced talks' with Championship club - reports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The reported Sunderland transfer target looks to be heading to a Championship rival during the window

Reported Sunderland transfer target Harvey Vale looks set to head elsewhere ahead of next month’s deadline.

The winter window shuts on February 2 as Sunderland play Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship, with clubs running out of time to secure their desired incomings and outgoings before time runs out until the summer.

The Black Cats had previously been linked with a move for the versatile 21-year-old Chelsea man Vale, who can play in attacking areas but also at wing-back. However, QPR appeared to have moved ahead of Sunderland and are now expected to sign the player.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs stated: “QPR have made an offer to sign Harvey Vale. Vale has agreed terms. Chelsea and QPR now in advanced talks over bonus payments and a sell-on clause. His report was also backed up by Nizaar Kinsella, who added: “QPR are in pole position. Harvey Vale ready to agree with the west Londoners but work to do.”

Ex-Bristol Rovers loanee Vale has been on the books at Stamford Bridge since he was 12 years old but looks to be headed towards the exit door in West London as his contract runs down and first-team opportunities remain hard to come by. Chelsea will also reportedly not ask for a transfer fee for the player.

Vale’s current deal is expected to expire at the end of the season, and he has spent the vast majority of the campaign in Chelsea’s U21 set-up, with the exception of 68 minutes of action in the Europa Conference League late last year.