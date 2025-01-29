Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How does Sunderland's spending during the current season compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Sunderland will head into the final days of the January transfer window looking to add to their solitary signing of the month.

As it stands, the surprise capture of on-loan French attacking midfielder Enzo Le Fee is the Black Cats only new addition after the Roma star agreed to spend the remainder of the season at the Stadium of Light. That deal could actually become a permanent move if Regis Le Bris and the man he first worked with during his time in charge of French club Lorient can bring a successful end to Sunderland’s bid for promotion back into the Premier League.

There have been several players linked with a move to Wearside in recent days and the latest speculation has suggested former Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom could be on their list after he was reportedly told he could leave Dutch giants Ajax. However, there has been disappointment for the Black Cats in recent weeks after another reported target, Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, opted to join promotion rivals Sheffield United. In a further blow, Aston Villa youngster Louis Barry has now joined Hull City on loan for the rest of the season after Sunderland were one of a whole host of clubs linked with the former Stockport County loan star.

There have been outgoings during the month as Aaron Connolly linked up with former Sunderland manager Alex Neil at Millwall and Zak Johnson agreed to gain further senior experience with a loan spell at League Two club Notts County. With just days to go in the January transfer window, clubs across the second tier of English football are rushing to get deals done and they will be keeping a close eye on their finances - but where do Sunderland sit in a table of net spends across the division?

We take a look at the net spends of all 24 Championship clubs with the help of figures provided by TransferMarkt.

Championship net spends during 2024/25 season

Middlesbrough - £16.2m loss Coventry City - £14.5m loss Bristol City - £4.1m loss Derby County - £4m loss Preston North End - £4m loss Portsmouth - £4m loss Oxford United - £3.3m loss Sheffield Wednesday - £3.2m loss QPR - £3.1m loss West Bromwich Albion - £2.1m loss Stoke City - £1.8m loss Swansea City - £1.75m loss Luton Town - £1.63m loss Cardiff City - £100k loss Norwich City - £5.75m profit Plymouth Argyle - £6.44m profit Millwall - £7.33m profit Blackburn Rovers - £8.2m profit Hull City - £9.4m profit Sunderland - £10.1m profit Watford - £22.4m profit Sheffield United - £23.2m profit Burnley - £45.5m profit Leeds United - £109.4m profit.