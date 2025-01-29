Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are still on the hunt for more attacking firepower as the transfer window draws to a close. The Black Cats and their head coach Régis Le Bris have been clear that they are happy with their current options, and will only recruit if a high-calibre options is available.

Still, they have pursued a number of deals over the course of the month. So which 'targets' have moved on and which ones might be available as we head towards deadline day? We take a closer look...

Cannon was one of Sunderland's key targets coming into the window, with Le Bris and the recruitment department a big fan of his finishing ability and united in the belief that he could help the Black Cats develop a greater clinical edge in the closing stages of the season. The Black Cats lost out to Sheffield United, who were prepared to pay a fee believed to be in the region of £10 million up front for the 22-year-old. Sunderland did not necessarily disagree with that valuation, but wanted a deal with less financial risk whereby an initial loan became permanent in the event of promotion. Unsurprisingly, Leicester City preferred Sheffield United's bid. The loan-to-buy approach has been one Sunderland have explored this month, successfully in the case of Enzo Le Fée. It has been trickier to get those deals over the line for strikers.

Frijan is known to be a player Sunderland have admired for a long period of time, and they have held talks with Belgian side Westerlo about signing the Croatian forward this month. The deal has gone a little quiet over the last week, amid suggestions that the payment structure is again an issue. Sunderland would ideally like to agree a fee in the event of promotion, whereas Westerlo would according to sources in Belgium prefer a fixed fee regardless of how the campaign ends. The player is said to be open to the move, and so it does remain one to watch in the closing days of the window. However, that he started for Westerlo last weekend and played 86 minutes was perhaps an indication that nothing was close at that stage. Broadly speaking, we've expected Sunderland to target players with experience that could help them hit the ground running immediately, but the 21-year-old is clearly a player they like.

Sunderland were interest in the versatile forward, who is a proven operator at Championship level. However, the deal never progressed as he made clear that he preferred a return to Sheffield United for personal reasons. That loan move has since been concluded.

Sunderland are interested in a move for the former Championship golden boot winner, who is match fit and available to depart Ajax this month. He'd be an exceptional addition, but sources indicated from the moment interest first broke that it would a tricky deal to do. There is reportedly interest from Leicester City and Marseille, while there have also been claims that the 29-year-old is reluctant to return to the Championship. As such, it's fair to assume that Sunderland will have been weighing up and pursuing other options this week.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to Sunderland this month and though he doesn't have Championship experience, that he is already a full international speaks to his talent. He's a flexible forward but with reported interest from a number of Premier League clubs, it's fair to say this one would be something of a surprise.

Ferguson has previously been linked with Sunderland and though he seems certain to leave Brighton before the end of the transfer window, there appears to be little prospect of him dropping into the Championship. West Ham United have been strongly linked with a move following Graham Potter's appointment, while Bayer 04 Leverkusen are also keen.

Barry was one of the Premier League loanees on Sunderland's radar coming into January, having been recalled from a superb first half of the campaign at Stockport County by Aston Villa. A deal never really seemed likely, as Barry wouldn't be guaranteed minutes in his strongest left-wing position once Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson were fit. He has since signed a new deal at Villa and headed on loan to Hull City, which represents a significant coup as the Tigers look to beat the drop. Ideally, Sunderland would want a player capable of leading the line as well as playing off the flanks.

The former Montpellier striker was linked briefly with Sunderland earlier in the transfer window, but has since signed for La Liga side Sevilla.

The Preston North End striker has been linked with a move to Wearside this month and could potentially be on the move as a result of the fact that he only has six months left to run on his contract at Deepdale. He would bring significant Championship experience, is match fit and in decent scoring form. Wearside seems like an unlikely destination, however, with sources indicating earlier this month that the 26-year-old was not a prominent target.