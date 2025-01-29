Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sunderland boss Michael Beale is expected to leave Al-Ettifaq.

Ex-Sunderland head coach Michael Beale is “set to leave” his role with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq along with former Liverpool talisman Steven Gerrard, according to reports.

The 44-year-old currently works under Gerrard as an assistant coach in the Middle East, having linked up with his former Rangers and Aston Villa colleague in November. The pair enjoyed success in Glasgow, leading the Gers to a first Scottish Premiership title in a decade back in 2021.

Shortly after lifting the title, Beale would follow Gerrard to Villa Park, before leaving to strike out on his own and become QPR boss in the summer of 2022. During his time at Loftus Road, he took the club to the top of the Championship table and turned down an opportunity to manage Wolverhampton Wanderers, eventually departing to seal a return to Ibrox - this time as Rangers’ main man.

Beale lasted less than 11 months north of the border, having lost three out of his opening seven league matches, and his next role would take him to the Stadium of Light, where he secured the dubious honour of recording the shortest ever managerial stint in Sunderland’s history. The Englishman took charge of just a dozen games, and was dismissed in February of last year.

And now, after a brief sojourn in Saudi Arabia, he once again looks as if he could be out of a job. According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, writing on X: “Steven Gerrard has asked to leave Al-Ettifaq and a departure is expected imminently. Michael Beale also set to leave.”

He added: “Ettifaq have not sacked Gerrard. He has asked to leave for personal reasons. Club respectful of his decision and an exit package being finalised. Not necessarily the end of Gerrard’s relationship with Saudi as he could be open to a role in football development there.”

For his part, Gerrard has been in charge of Al-Ettifaq since the summer of 2023 and has taken charge of 59 games during his time at the club. He also made headlines when he secured a high-profile swoop for Sunderland academy graduate Jordan Henderson, but the England international lasted just six months in the Pro League before returning to Europe and signing for Dutch giants Ajax.

Speaking about his exit from Sunderland in an interview last year, Beale said: “It was difficult, if I'm honest, the only club where I've not enjoyed working. It's just a feeling, I think everyone went in with the right intentions but it wasn't the right fit, I was a bit perplexed coming in from the outside because the people that made the decision to bring me in, they have to consider all of that. They were very keen to bring me in, I went in with all the intentions of working with the staff there but to bring one of my own in as well.

“It hurt that one, because there's only really so much one person can do in eight weeks. There's things I could have done better but the environment I went into, it was difficult, it's not how you'd want to go into a club. Eight weeks is short but I think it was best for all parties not to prolong it.”