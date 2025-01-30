Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The attacker had been heavily linked with a move to Sunderland during the January transfer window

Louie Barry has detailed his reasoning for joining Hull City amid interest from several clubs in the Championship.

The 21-year-old started the season on loan at Stockport County in League One, where he would net 15 goals before being recalled by parent club Aston Villa. Hull City then signed the forward on loan until the end of the season after speculation linking him with several clubs including Sunderland and Leeds United.

Speaking after making the move to the Championship relegation strugglers, the 34-career goal attacker revealed his reasoning for making the switch to Hull City specifically.

“I’m really excited. I had a good start to the season and, hopefully, I can end it really well. I’ve got a lot of goals in my mind that I want to achieve here,” Barry said after joining Hull City before the transfer deadline on February 2.

“I spoke to the gaffer and he said all the right things. I watched the Sheffield United game and that was a big turning point for me because everything the gaffer said was spot on and came to fruition. I just want to get out there now. I haven’t played for about a month and I’m chomping at the bit to get out and hopefully score a few goals.

“I started the season off by scoring goals and creating chances, and I want to end it the same way. I’m hungry, probably hungrier than ever, and I’ve got that point to prove in the Championship. I’ve never played in the Championship, so it’s my time to go out there and show people what I can do.”