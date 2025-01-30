Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth’s interest in Sunderland attacking midfielder Adil Aouchiche has been confirmed

Portsmouth are interested in Sunderland attacker Adil Aouhciche ahead of the winter transfer deadline.

The Frenchman broke into Régis Le Bris’ team towards the back end of 2024 after injuries to Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson but has found himself sidelined once again after the arrival of AS Roma loanee midfielder Enzo Le Fee.

Le Bris recently admitted that Aouchiche could still leave the club this month. The 22-year-old remains firmly in contention for minutes as things stand but dropped out of the side at Burnley as Enzo Le Fée came into the XI and hasn’t played since.

With Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson expected to be back available in February, Aouchiche's game time could therefore decline once again in the weeks and months ahead.

Speaking before Aaron Connolly’s exit, Le Bris said: "With Adil, it's still open and it's exactly the same case as Aaron [Connolly]. We want for both sides, Adil and the club, we want to open up different options and at the end we will decide what is the better option for the both."

Sunderland remain keen on adding another forward to their ranks before the end of the transfer window, with Le Bris confirming that it could be a versatile player capable of playing off either flank as well as up front.