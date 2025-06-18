Sunderland will face bitter rivals Newcastle United in mid-December and late March

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland defender Micky Gray has delivered his verdict on next season’s returning Tyne-Wear Derby in the aftermath of the Premier League fixture list being revealed.

The Black Cats and their top flight rivals learnt the specifics of their 2025/26 campaign on Wednesday morning, with Regis Le Bris’ side set to get things underway with a home clash against West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many supporters, however, the first fixtures that they will have been looking out for were the two meetings with Newcastle United, which are due to take place on December 13th at the Stadium of Light and March 21st at St. James’ Park.

What has Micky Gray said about Sunderland’s upcoming derby day meetings with Newcastle United?

And looking ahead to the new season, Gray has expressed his excitement at the return of the North East’s biggest clash, while also admitting that Sunderland will be heading into both contests as de facto underdogs.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “If you’ve never been to those games, I’m sure you’ve seen them on TV… It’s fiery, it’s electric and it’s the game that all Sunderland supporters and Newcastle supporters [have looked for first] this morning.

“It’s all they’ll be talking about. December and March are going to be really important months for Sunderland and Newcastle. I think we’re going to be fighting at different ends of the table, there's no doubt about that. We’re not silly, we know exactly what’s been going on. But they’re incredible games to play in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Stadium of Light is going to be absolutely electric. If I’m covering the game for talkSPORT at St James’ Park, I’m going in about four hours before kick-off! The supporters, you imagine the guys going to work today, it’s all they’re going to be talking about. I’m sure they’re going to be talking about Newcastle.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Sunderland's 2025/26 Premier League fixture list in full

August

16 – West Ham United (H)

23 – Burnley (A)

30 – Brentford (H)

September

13 – Crystal Palace (A)

20 – Aston Villa (H)

27 – Nottingham Forest (A)

October

4 – Manchester United (A)

18 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

25 – Chelsea (A)

November

1 – Everton (H)

8 – Arsenal (H)

22 – Fulham (A)

29 – A.F.C. Bournemouth (H)

December

3 – Liverpool (A)

6 – Manchester City (A)

13 – Newcastle United (H)

20 – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

27 – Leeds United (H)

30 – Manchester City (H)

January

3 – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

7 – Brentford (A)

17 – Crystal Palace (H)

24 – West Ham United (A)

31 – Burnley (H)

February

7 – Arsenal (A)

11 – Liverpool (H)

21 – Fulham (H)

28 – A.F.C. Bournemouth (A)

March

4 – Leeds United (A)

14 – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

21 – Newcastle United (A)

April

11 – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

18 – Aston Villa (A)

25 – Nottingham Forest (H)

May

2 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

9 – Manchester United (H)

17 – Everton (A)

24 – Chelsea (H)