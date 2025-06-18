Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg continues to be touted as a transfer target for a number of clubs

Former Sunderland attacker Martin Smith has admitted that he will be “surprised” if Chris Rigg leaves the club this summer, but believes that a “crazy” bid could be enough to tempt the Black Cats into a sale.

The teenage sensation has been repeatedly linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light following his meteoric rise to the first team, and remains a reported target for a number of Premier League suitors.

But following Sunderland’s long-awaited promotion back to the top flight - as well as the big money sales of both Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson - Smith is of the opinion that Rigg is more than likely set to stay on Wearside for the time being.

What did Martin Smith say about Chris Rigg’s Sunderland future?

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, the pundit said: “I don't know for certain, but I'd be surprised if he wanted to leave now. I think he could have left in the past and he decided to stay because he was going to get the chance in the first team. I think he's openly said that.

“And to get to the Premier League and then walk away from what you've worked for with Sunderland, I would be surprised. But then, as you say, you never know. If somebody was to slap a crazy bid on, then it might be taken out of his hands and the club say, ‘Look, we'd like you to go’.

“I would be surprised, as you say, with Bellingham and Tommy Watson going. I'd like to think that's the two when we've done our business of outgoings that are going to bring good money in. And the rest are probably going to be incomings.”

What else has Martin Smith said about Sunderland’s potential transfer business?

Elsewhere, Smith also reacted to reports suggesting that apparent Sunderland target Matthis Abline has been given a price tag worth upwards of £40 million by current club FC Nantes. The French striker was initially understood to be valued at around £17 million, but in recent days, his club president has suggested that he will, in fact, cost considerably more than that.

And in Smith’s view, the inflated asking price all but guarantees that Sunderland will not move for the player this summer. He said: “I think that probably is not a market we're going to be looking at. £40 million, it will be a lot of money. But no, as you say, there's speculation there. There's a lot of names and you drive yourself mad if you keep looking at them every day and going through and seeing who they are. But it's one of them where we do need to bring players in. Hopefully there's a bit of experience and we do spend a bit of money to strengthen the squad.”