Sunderland fans have been reacting to the club’s Premier League fixture release, with excitement and dread in equal measures

Sunderland’s return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence was made that bit more real on Wednesday morning, with the release of the 2025–26 fixture list.

Régis Le Bris’ side will begin their campaign at the Stadium of Light against West Ham United on Saturday, August 16, with a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley following a week later.

For fans, the immediate reaction centred on a favourable start, a festive run-in from hell, and the long-awaited return of the Tyne-Wear derby. Here’s how YOU reacted on social media platform X:

“I’ll take that. Opportunity to get some points on the board and build confidence,” tweeted @NikkiJude, echoing a common theme. With Brentford, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest rounding off the first six games before any of the so-called ‘big six’ appear, it’s a stretch that could allow Sunderland to build momentum.

“Potential for a very good start and build momentum, December will require extra drinking,” added @StephenStubbs5. Graeme Moore was even more optimistic: “Get off to a good start – 1st 3 games, 7 points.”

But attention quickly turned to the mid-season run, particularly December. Sunderland face Liverpool (A), Manchester City (A), Newcastle United (H), Brighton (A), Leeds United (H), and Manchester City again (H) in what looks to be the defining month of their season. That run ends with a trip to Tottenham on January 3.

Fan responses were swift and emphatic. “Guna be very hard… December is brutal,” wrote @TomWilcock8. @JAMSAFC was even more blunt: “Great start. Sickening December.” @Michael__Bird_ chimed in with: “That December is awful.”

“December is brutal,” said @azzaking96, with @AndrewNolan calling it “mental” and @KrisMonkeyDay describing it as “tough as old boots… horrific.” @nicholaswilso11 tried to find some perspective: “December is brutal, but given those teams have Europe, it’ll be very interesting.”

Others looked further ahead. “Good start & potentially a good finish, Chelsea last game aside. I’d rather have the tough games mid-season, but Man City twice in the same month seems harsh,” said @JoeThirlwell1. And @TempletonPeck offered a scheduling gripe of his own: “Feels like there’s more away games than home games.”

Sunderland fans will not have to wait long for the most hotly anticipated fixture of the season. The first Tyne-Wear derby in the league since 2016 will be played at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, December 13, with the return at St James’ Park set for Saturday, March 21.

The Black Cats will host Leeds United on December 27 in another potentially vital game in the context of both clubs' survival hopes, before rounding off the year with a visit from Manchester City. Le Bris’ men will finish the season away to Everton on May 17, with Chelsea at home on the final day, May 24. The Premier League notes that all fixtures are subject to change, and kick-off times will be confirmed in due course.