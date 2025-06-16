Sunderland are facing interest in a number of their players as the transfer window heats up

Sunderland have already sanctioned a club record sale in the transfer window this summer, with Borussia Dortmund signing Jobe Bellingham for a fee that could in time surpass £30 million.

That followed the confirmation in April that Tommy Watson would be joining Brighton and Hove Albion, for a deal in the region of £11 million. Those sales strengthen Sunderland’s position considerably amid further interest in their best young players, with the club determined to keep the rest of the core of their promotion-winning team in place.

So what kind of fees would they likely demand for their other players? Here we look at the valuations from respected transfer site transfermarkt, and dig a little deeper to study the background to each player and how the club’s valuation might vary…

Anthony Patterson

Transfermarkt valuation: €14 million

Our verdict: Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper is the third-most valuable player in the squad according to transfermarkt and there are good reasons for that. He has a remarkable wealth of experience for a goalkeeper so young, and still has three years left to run on his current contract. His importance to the team and squad mean that Sunderland would surely value him in excess of this level, though, particularly as his status as a homegrown player would make him even more valuable to another Premier League club. After promotion Sunderland would comfortably command a fee of at least £15 million before additional clauses are considered.

Simon Moore

Transfermarkt valuation: €150,000

Our verdict: Moore has only one year left on his deal so if he were to move the fee would likely be nominal. He proved a reliable deputy last year and is a massive influence in the dressing room, which can’t really be valued easily. Could have a big part to play next season.

Blondy Nna Noukeu

Transfermarkt valuation: €150,000

Our verdict: Like Moore, Noukeu has one year left on his deal. Should he decide he wanted to pursue regular senior football elsewhere, it’s highly unlikely that Sunderland would stand in his way and so a significant fee would be unlikely.

Nathan Bishop

Transfermarkt valuation: €275,000

Our verdict: Another Sunderland goalkeeper who has one year left on his contract. Played regularly at Cambridge United in the second half of last season and would be of interest to EFL clubs given his experience and pedigree. High chance he moves on permanently this summer and a fee around the six-figure mark seems about right.

Matty Young

Transfermarkt valuation: €250,000

Our verdict: This one you would have to say is well, well out. A youth international who has already impressed at League Two level, which is almost unheard of for an 18-year-old goalkeeper. Sunderland have genuine belief that Young is a Premier League number one of the future and with three years left to run on his current deal, you’d be looking at an offer 20 times that valuation before the club even blinked. Huge future incentives would also be essential.

Niall Huggins

Transfermarkt valuation: €800,000

Our verdict: Hard to judge but with one year left on his contract and given the length of his recent absence with injury, that figure is probably about right. No doubt what Huggins can produce when fit and that he returned to full training at the end of last season is a huge positive.

Timothee Pembele

Transfermarkt valuation: €2,500,000

Our verdict: Pembele had a good season at Le Havre, which is a significant boost for both the player and Sunderland as they more than likely look for a permanent transfer this summer. The Black Cats will realistically know that they will likely have to settle for a fee smaller than this valuation, as the clubs interested will struggle to match the defender’s now Premier League contract. Anything approaching a seven-figure fee might have to be reached through performance-related clauses.

Trai Hume

Transfermarkt valuation: €12,000,000

Our verdict: A fair valuation for a player with two years left on his deal and who while lacking top-tier experience has been one of the best genuine defenders at Championship level. Sunderland would rightly demand a fee closer to £15 million given his importance to the team but make no mistake, their intention is to agree a new, improved contract moving forward. Hume is happy at the club and so there shouldn’t be any greater cause for concern at this stage.

Dan Ballard

Transfermarkt valuation: €8,000,000

Our verdict: Sunderland would not consider a deal less than £10 million given Ballard’s outstanding defensive and physical attributes. He also signed a new contract last year with three seasons left to run, so their position would be very strong if interest emerged. The only real issue Ballard has faced at Championship level is a frustrating run of injuries, which he’ll be determined to put behind him next season.

Luke O’Nien

Transfermarkt valuation: €1,500,000

Our verdict: That O’Nien has only a year left to run on his contract is the key reason behind this low valuation, but it’s important to remember that Sunderland hold an option to extend for a further campaign. Will back himself to step up again and his integral role as a leader in the squad means a truer valuation is probably around double that of transfermarkt.

Aji Alese

Transfermarkt valuation: €1,000,000

Our verdict: Alese still has two years left to run on his current contract and so this is definitely on the low side. Alese has struggled with injuries in recent seasons but when fit has shown the speed and quality to be part of a Premier League squad and at the very least a top Championship defender. So around £2 million would be more realistic, and Sunderland would want in any scenario want future clauses built in should Alese get the luck with injuries he needs to play week in, week out.

Dennis Cirkin

Transfermarkt valuation: €8,000,000

Our verdict: Given Cirkin has only one year left on his contract, a fair valuation and a bid of this level would be one that Sunderland would as of now have to give consideration to. Clearly, they would ideally like to secure Cirkin to fresh terms this summer as they head into the Premier League.

Jenson Seelt

Transfermarkt valuation: €2,000,000

Our verdict: Given the fee Sunderland paid to sign Seelt and his recent major injury, this is about right. A very talented defender who still has three years left to run on his contract, so it might be best for all parties if he gets a season of regular football under his belt on loan. His valuation could grow in that scenario. Every chance he could still be a first-team player for Sunderland down the line, so their internal valuation will reflect that.

Leo Hjelde

Transfermarkt valuation: €2,000,000

Our verdict: About right. Hjelde hasn’t been able to feature regularly since joining from Leeds but he has plenty of time left on his deal and was dependable when called upon last season. Versatile, a youth international and with plenty of time to develop particularly in his favoured central defensive role.

Joe Anderson

Transfermarkt valuation: €175,000

Our verdict: Anderson has entered the last year of his contract and almost left the club in January, but eventually opted against a permanent move to League One. Sunderland wouldn’t stand in his way and wouldn’t be looking for a significant fee, instead likely to pursue a deal which included some performance-related future bonuses and probably a sell-on clause.

Nectar Triantis

Transfermarkt valuation: €750,000

Our verdict: After a very successful campaign playing as a defensive midfielder for Hibernian, Sunderland are confident they can get a seven-figure deal for Triantis if he does choose to leave permanently this summer. There is also interest from the MLS and from Germany, which clearly strengthens their position.

Pierre Ekwah

Transfermarkt valuation: €7,000,000

Our verdict: Ekwah played regularly in Ligue 1 last season, and showed his vast potential at times in his first 18 months on Wearside. With two years left on his current deal you would think Sunderland might have to settle for a fee a couple of million under this valuation, particularly now that he is on a Premier League contract that interested clubs won’t necessarily find it easy to take on.

Jay Matete

Transfermarkt valuation: €300,000

Our verdict: With Matete in the last year of his contract, this seems about right. A very talented player but injuries stopped him really securing a regular place in the starting XI on Wearside and now feels about the right time to move on. Sunderland won’t hold out for a huge fee, more than likely to be in the lower six-figure range. What they will want is some protection against Matete realising his potential in the years ahead if he plays regularly, which is clearly possible.

Dan Neil

Transfermarkt valuation: €7,500,000

Our verdict: While Sunderland are clearly vulnerable given that Neil is heading into the last year of his current contract, their valuation will likely be around double this figure. Neil is a crucial player in the team, their captain and now very experienced, but still with plenty of room to grow. His importance to the team next season has only grown given Jobe Bellingham’s departure, as Sunderland would not want to lose yet another regular from their midfield group. Sunderland will hope to agree a new deal in the coming weeks to strengthen their position and ensure Neil can lead his boyhood club in the top tier.

Chris Rigg

Transfermarkt valuation: €20,000,000

Our verdict: Sunderland’s most valuable player according to transfermarkt. Sunderland would want closer to €30 million given Rigg’s obvious potential and what he has already achieved at just 17, while a sell-on clause is an absolute must. The Black Cats are determined to keep him around for a good while yet and will likely try and reward his progress with a new contract this summer.

Alan Browne

Transfermarkt valuation: €2,200,000

Our verdict: A fair valuation for such an experienced player who has competed at international level, though there would be doubts over whether Championship clubs who would likely be in the market for Browne could reach such a fee. Especially given he joined Sunderland on a free, a high six-figure fee might be more realistic. Injury has meant that Sunderland probably haven’t seen the best of Browne yet, so he’ll want to hit the ground running and make a mark in pre-season.

Milan Aleksic

Transfermarkt valuation: €700,000

Our verdict: Aleksic struggled to make an impact in his first season on Wearside but a period of adjustment was always likely for such a young player moving to a new league and country. Sunderland beat significant European competition to sign Aleksic last summer, investing a seven-figure fee to sign him. He’s a youth international and so even accounting for last season, their valuation will likely be around three times that of transfermarkt. Another player who might be best going on loan for a season before a better long-term decision can be made.

Enzo Le Fee

Transfermarkt valuation: €18,000,000

Our verdict: Clearly Sunderland would not consider a sale for such a key player who has only just joined on a permanent basis, but the valuation fundamentally is fair given it represents the fee the Black Cats have paid to sign him.

Adil Aouchiche

Transfermarkt valuation: €1,500,000

Our verdict: Aouchiche is still only 22, with three years left on his deal and a fair amount of top-tier experience. So the valuation is about right, though Sunderland will know that the reality might be that they have to forgo a significant fee to enable an interested club to be able to take on a Premier League contract if he was to leave this summer.

Abdoullah Ba

Transfermarkt valuation: €2,500,000

Our verdict: Similar to Aouchiche, Sunderland might have to accept a much smaller fee with potential future incentives included if an interested club is to sign Ba permanently. The winger wasn't really able to have a significant impact on loan at Ligue 2 side Dunkerque in the second half of last season, and clubs at that level would struggle to reach this level of fee and wages.

Patrick Roberts

Transfermarkt valuation: €5,000,000

Our verdict: A fair valuation given that Roberts has entered the last year of his deal and that at 28, he doesn’t have the same level of resale value as some of the players in the squad. Worth remembering though that like Luke O’Nien, Sunderland do hold the option to extend his deal for another season.

Ian Poveda

Transfermarkt valuation: €900,000

Our verdict: A fair valuation for a player of vast potential but who hasn’t been able to show it for prolonged periods often enough. After a difficult first campaign on Wearside and having signed him on a free a year ago, Sunderland would probably settle for a relatively modest six-figure fee with potential future incentives.

Romaine Mundle

Transfermarkt valuation: €6,000,000

Our verdict: Given Mundle’s performances when fit this season and that he has three years left to run on his deal, you’d think Sunderland’s valuation would be closer to £7.5 million as a starting point. An excellent talent still with a lot of potential to develop further. And an eye for goal, which means anyone interested would have to pay a premium.

Nazariy Rusyn

Transfermarkt valuation: €1,000,000

Our verdict: Rusyn still has two years left to run on his Sunderland contract but after a loan at Hadjuk Split in which he struggled to make an impact, this valuation looks about right. Sunderland will almost certainly have to accept a loss on the fee paid to sign him two years ago.

Wilson Isidor

Transfermarkt valuation: €12,000,000

Our verdict: Though his form dipped a little at the end of the season, Isidor had an excellent debut campaign at Sunderland and this valuation looks just about spot on. Has the pace and finishing ability to succeed at the top level, which is of course his next challenge.

Eliezer Mayenda

Transfermarkt valuation: €12,000,000

Our verdict: Mayenda’s spectacular development this season means he is quite rightly regarded as one of the club’s biggest assets by transfermarkt. Given the potential he has shown this season, his age and the difficulty in recruiting strikers, might it be fair to suggest his value could be closer to £15 million? With three years left on his current contract, Sunderland can certainly demand a premium if top clubs come knocking.

Luis Hemir

Transfermarkt valuation: €600,000

Our verdict: Hemir will have interest because of his pedigree in youth football and finishing ability, but a disappointing loan at Juve Next Gen means that Sunderland will know a significant fee is unlikely this summer. They’ll have to accept a significant loss on the near seven-figure fee they spent to recruit him in order to facilitate a move.

Ahmed Abdullahi

Transfermarkt valuation: €1,000,000

Our verdict: Sunderland paid a similar fee to recruit Abdullahi a year ago and given that he was unable to make an appearance as he recovered from groin surgery, this valuation seems about right. Should be ready to start pre season and will hope to make an impact.