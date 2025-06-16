Sunderland injury worry confirmed in official England statement

Sunderland are assessing an injury to young midfielder Chris Rigg

Sunderland have been handed a new injury worry after England confirmed that Chris Rigg has been ruled out of the U19 European Championships in Romania.

Rigg played no part in England’s opening group game against Norway, which ended in a 2-2 draw. England issued a statement on Monday morning confirming that Manchester City’s Justin Oboavwoduo had been called up to the squad in Rigg’s absence.

The statement said: “A Young Lions squad update from Romania, as Justin Oboavwoduo replaces Chris Rigg for the remainder of the U19 European Championship finals.”

It’s understood that Sunderland at this stage do not know the severity of Rigg’s ankle problem, and that he is set for a scan in the early part of this week before a full prognosis can be determined. Former Sunderland winger Tommy Watson started the game, and opened the scoring for England with a deflected strike. Watson is now officially a Brighton & Hove Albion player, after his near £11 million move from Wearside was concluded on June 1st.

Talented young goalkeeper Matty Young is also included in the England squad, though he was not part of the matchday squad for the opening game. Arsenal’s Tommy Setford was named in goal, with West Ham United’s Finlay Herrick on the bench.

What is the latest transfer and contract news regarding Chris Rigg?

According to TEAMtalk, as many as seven Premier League sides are tracking the teenager’s progress, including West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton, Brighton, and Crystal Palace. European interest has also emerged, with Bundesliga clubs Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig said to be keeping tabs on the England youth international.

Despite the mounting interest, Sunderland are understood to be relaxed about the situation. The club has placed a £35million valuation on Rigg and have no plans to sell him this summer. He signed his first professional deal in 2024, committing to the Black Cats until 2027.

Rigg is currently settled on Wearside and is expected to play a major role under Régis Le Bris as Sunderland return to the Premier League. The French head coach is believed to be a strong admirer of Rigg, who could be one of several Academy of Light graduates involved in the top flight next season. Sources suggest Sunderland may look to reopen contract talks with Rigg in the near future, potentially rewarding his rapid development and growing status within the first team.