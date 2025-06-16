Demand continues to soar at the Stadium of Light, with over 99% of available seats now snapped up...

Sunderland’s season card sales have soared once again, with just 250 seats still available for purchase, according to figures from the unofficial online SAFC Ticket Tracker.

As of the latest update on June 16 (07:40), the Black Cats have sold 36,987 of the 37,237 seats made available for season cards, a staggering 99.33% of total capacity allocated for season ticket holders for the 2025-26 campaign.

That marks a significant rise from June 12, when sales stood at 36,496 with just under 1,500 tickets left. The remaining availability has since plummeted, reflecting the intense demand surrounding Sunderland’s return to the Premier League.

Just 250 season cards remain, with availability scattered across a handful of stands. The East Stand, Jimmy Montgomery Stand, and Premier Concourse still have small clusters of seats available, while other sections – including the Roker End, North Stand Upper, and South West Corner – appear to be completely sold out.

The Stadium of Light holds around 46,500 supporters in its current configuration. However, a portion of that is being reserved for away fans and general matchday sales, in line with top-flight requirements and Sunderland’s matchday operation plans.

Club officials are yet to confirm a final cap on sales, though the tracking website suggests the maximum number of season cards could be set at around 37,489, meaning only a few hundred are realistically left to be claimed, though Sunderland could choose to make extra seats available at a later date.

Sunderland’s sales figures are already among the strongest in the Premier League outside the traditional ‘big six’, and they reflect the momentum building under Régis Le Bris following the club’s promotion via the play-offs. With home fixtures expected to sell out regularly next season, supporters who don’t act fast could find themselves relying on single-match availability in a reduced pool, particularly for the most high-profile fixtures. For now, the final batch of season cards remains on sale, but they’re going fast.

Everything you need to know about Sunderland’s general sale season tickets

Over 30,000 were sold during the earlybird window, meaning availability for general sale was tight. Thousands of supporters joined the online queue when tickets were released earlier last week, highlighting the appetite for top-flight football’s return to the Stadium of Light.

Prices have risen sharply following promotion. The cheapest adult ticket now costs £590 – just over £30 per game – while other seats are priced at £690 and £780. As always, significant concession discounts apply. Season cards are being sold through Sunderland’s new ticketing platform, SeatGeek, which has replaced Ticketmaster. Fans must activate their SeatGeek accounts before purchasing.

A club statement explained: "Fans that have purchased a ticket or season ticket during 2022-23, 2023-24 or 2024-25 need to now take one simple action to activate their SeatGeek account. Simply log in using your existing customer number and reset your password. A reset link will be sent to the email address linked to that customer number." Sunderland have also explained that supporters with inactive accounts for more than three years will not be migrated to the new platform and will need to create a new account.

Why have Sunderland season card prices increased?

Season ticket prices had already risen in the earlybird phase. The cheapest renewal price was £460, up from £420 last year, with other renewal tiers priced at £580 and £620. For new buyers, the cheapest earlybird option was £490.

A club spokesperson said: "2024-25 season ticket holders can take advantage of an exclusive loyalty price until 5pm on 11 April, offering them the best possible value for the 2025-26 campaign. Like all businesses, the Club faces rising costs, and this is reflected by an increase in pricing for the 2025-26 season.

“A small increase ranging from £1.74 to £2.39 per game has been applied to adult tickets, with junior tickets remaining extremely competitive, priced from just £3.48 per game. As the Club works to minimise the impact on supporters and ensure football on Wearside remains accessible to all, fans can also now spread the cost of their ticket across six equal instalments."

Season ticket holders will also receive added benefits this year, including exclusive retail discounts, free access to all U21 matches, and reduced hospitality rates for select fixtures.