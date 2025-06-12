Sunderland secured promotion to the Premier League with a last-gasp win over Sheffield United

Kristjaan Speakman has praised Tommy Watson for his resilience in the latter stages of the season, culminating in his stoppage-time winner to send Sunderland back to the Premier League.

Sunderland's sporting director said that while some may have found it 'peculiar' that Watson's summer move to Brighton was announced with the season still ongoing, Speakman and the club had no doubts about the winger's commitment to seeing his boyhood club achieve promotion. Watson initially struggled for form as he returned from injury in the aftermath of the move being announced, but his goal at Wembley was one of the most important and dramatic in the club's modern history.

"With Tommy's situation, we got to a point where a certain decision was made and I've always said that we want to try and be open and honest with our communication to supporters," Speakman said.

"I understand that the way that landed might have seemed peculiar to some people and that it's probably not something that has happened a lot here before.

"But like I said from the start, Tommy's commitment to Sunderland and what we were trying to achieve in the season was never in doubt. If it was, then we wouldn't have done things the way we did. I feel for him for a young player in terms of the criticism he attracted, but his resolute nature to want to crack on, impress in every training session and make himself available to be picked or come off the bench... and look, to come to the football club at six years of age, come all the way through the academy and then score the 95th-minute winner at Wembley... it's a Hollywood story isn't it."

Sunderland's academy was well represented in the final, with Dan Neil captaining the side and Anthony Patterson named man of the match.

Speakman said it was a proud moment for all involved in the club and also praised the at the time controversial strategy to rest and rotate in the final weeks of the regular season.

"The main satisfaction is getting the club back to the Premier League, which is obviously the journey we started on so many years ago," Speakman said.

"The manner in which we did with so many academy players involved and contributing, some playing having been with us for a period of time from League One and some that we've recruited more recently such as Enzo. I'm just really pleased for the club, the players and staff because the amount of time and work that goes into being consistent over such a long season with so many games. And all the planning that went into it, I know there was a lot of talk and criticism around that last batch of games, we had a long discussion about how we were going to approach those knowing that we were in the play-offs. Obviously we got that right, we had a team that was ready to play right until the end, which is how it worked out."

Watson, who has two brothers in the clubs academy, said after the Wembley win that it was a 'dream come true'.

"I'm glad I've ended my time here in a positive way," he said.

"There have been some really tough moments but my girlfriend and my family have stuck around me and some of the lads, Luke in particular, have been really good.

“So many people, including my family, were saying it was gong to end this way and I couldn’t have pictured it any better than that. “I’m a Sunderland player today and I should think I’ll be a legend at the club after that. I’ve been at the club since I was five or six years of age, I’ve been to these games at Wembley when we got beat, I’m a boyhood fan and this is a dream come true.

“It’s a dream really - hopefully my younger brothers will look at that and they will want to follow it. I want to say hats off to Luke [O'Nien]- he’s been unbelievable with me and so many other young players coming through. He’s a role model, personality-wise, and he deserves to be in the Premier League.

“I’ll see Sunderland in the Premier League next year as a legend, so that will be class.”