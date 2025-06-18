The midfielder left Sunderland for Borussia Dortmund last week

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has offered his opinion on Jobe Bellingham’s transfer from Sunderland to Borussia Dortmund, wishing the midfielder well in Germany.

The precocious teenager left Wearside last week in a deal worth an initial £27 million, with a further £4.2 million attached in potential add-ons. Bellingham’s sale could eventually come to represent a club record for the Black Cats, and he was included in his first match day squad for his new side when he started on the bench during Tuesday’s FIFA Club World Cup group stage clash against Brazilian outfit Fluminense.

And during Channel 5’s coverage of the contest, Wilson was asked for his opinion on the England youth international’s decision to take the next step in his career on the continent.

What did Callum Wilson say about Jobe Bellingham’s Sunderland exit?

Speaking as part of his punditry duties, Newcastle forward Wilson said: “He's definitely took the opportunity to go abroad rather than go to the Premier League and try and use that platform to build a name for himself.

“Obviously, he does want to build a name for himself, which is why I'm guessing he might have Jobe on the back of his shirt and doesn’t want to be labelled as the brother of Jude, but to make his own name. I don't know that personally, but that's all I can imagine really. Hopefully, he goes over there and has the same success that his brother did.”

Addressing the growing trend of young British players moving to Europe in recent seasons, Wilson added: “We've seen it over the years. Jadon Sancho, Chuba Akpom, the players like that go across to Germany, to Spain and they can make a name for themselves. The league's a little bit different.

“The Premier League is buying superstars left, right and centre, so sometimes you might be having a fantastic season but you've always got someone that's outshining you, whereas you go abroad and you have that fantastic season, you're name is in lights. You're adding value week in, week out to yourself. You get onto the international stage and then you've got confidence and things like that. Then it just escalates really and I guess that's what they're trying to do. They might not have had the success in the Premier League.”

What else has been said about Jobe Bellingham’s arrival in Dortmund?

Speaking prior to Tuesday’s clash, Dortmund defender Niklas Sule offered his early impressions of the ex-Sunderland starlet, stating: “I have to say, he’s really impressive. But also, the way he speaks, the way he talks with confidence. The fact that I saw it with Jude back then is also very, very impressive. I hope he stays fit and healthy and helps us move forward.”