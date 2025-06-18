Charlie Cresswell has been linked with Sunderland in recent days

Sunderland look set to miss out on the signing of Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell, with the player closing in on a move to Serie A side Como, according to reports.

The ex-Leeds United talent has emerged as an apparent option for the Black Cats in recent days, with suggestions that he had been identified as an “ideal target” by transfer chiefs on Wearside.

But a subsequent report from renowned journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Cresswell may in fact be on his way to Italy in the very near future.

What has been said about reported Sunderland target Charlie Cresswell?

According to Di Marzio, Como are in “advanced negotiations” to sign Cresswell, and are understood to be “finalising” a deal that would take him to Lombardy this summer. It is stated that Toulouse have demanded somewhere in the region of £21.4 million for the centre-back, while Como have offered a fee closer to £12.8 million. In the end, it is expected that a package worth around £14.5 million could be agreed.

Cresswell signed for Toulouse from Leeds United last year, and impressed during his debut campaign on the continent, racking up 34 appearances across all competitions.

What has reported Sunderland target Charlie Cresswell said about playing for Toulouse?

When asked how he was finding his time in France, the defender said: “It's been an incredible experience. I've loved every minute of it so far. It's been a challenge, but it's one that I feel like I'm embracing. Last season, obviously, I didn't play much [for Leeds] so I had a lot of thinking time. I think they had a clear vision and a clear project and a plan for me, which excited me and I wanted to be part of it.”

Cresswell was also asked whether he felt he has improved since leaving Elland Road, to which he responded: “Yeah, without a doubt, technically and tactically. I feel a lot more comfortable out there because it's a different type of football. In England, it's very intense and physical. I feel like here, they have more focus on the tactics and the technical side of things. So you have to be more composed on the ball and figure out patterns of play. It's good for my football brain.”

When quizzed on his desire to return to England one day, he added: “Yeah, but there's no rush for me. I'm enjoying where I am right now. I'm loving just playing every minute. I don't take that for granted. We're sat in 10th with Europe in our eyeline. It's exciting. I've still got lots of improvement to do. But yeah, we'll see where that takes me.”