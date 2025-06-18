Habib Diarra continues to be at the centre of widespread transfer speculation

Reported Sunderland target Habib Diarra is “unlikely” to join Premier League rivals Leeds United as things stand, according to one transfer insider.

The Senegal international was linked with a prospective move to the Stadium of Light last week, with the Black Cats said to be one of several English clubs keeping tabs on his situation. Currently on the books at Strasbourg, the 21-year-old is also said to be on the radar of Leeds, Bournemouth, and Fulham, as per TBR Football.

To that end, it is understood that Leeds have been pushing to sign Diarra in recent days, with Sky Sports suggesting that talk are ongoing after an initial bid of around £18.7 million was submitted for the player.

What has been said about Leeds United’s pursuit of Habib Diarra?

But despite their efforts to lure Diarra to the Premier League, reporter Ben Jacobs has stated that the Whites are still some way off sealing an agreement for the midfielder. Writing on X, he said: “Understand Habib Diarra’s potential move to Leeds is looking unlikely at this stage. Leeds put in a bid to Strasbourg last week, but there are issues in negotiations with player side that need resolving if anything is to progress.”

What other transfer battles are Sunderland and Leeds United involved in?

Alongside their respective interest in Diarra, it is has also been reported that both Sunderland and Leeds United are keen on signing Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers this summer.

However, an update from the Daily Record has stated that the Hoops “remain relaxed and confident” of keeping hold of the 27-year-old this summer. The Scottish title goes on to claim that “there has been no contact made with the Parkhead club [Celtic]”, while “manager Brendan Rodgers is unaware of any moves to deprive him of his star centre-half before the start of the coming campaign.”

It is also suggested that Celtic’s board are “baffled” by claims of an imminent bidding war for the centre-back, while the player himself is understood to be “happy and settled” in Glasgow, with four years still left to run on his current contract.