The £10m-rated midfielder delivered a standout campaign in Scotland, and Sunderland are circling...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lennon Miller might only be 18 years old, but the data from the 2024–25 Scottish Premiership season paints the picture of a player already well ahead of his years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when placed in the context of his own league – and measured against players of a similar age – Miller’s output is even more impressive. It further illustrates why Sunderland are reportedly so keen.

Standout campaign at Fir Park

The Motherwell midfielder has enjoyed a standout season at Fir Park, playing more minutes (3,084) and more games (32) than any other player aged 16–19 in the division. Crucially, it wasn’t just volume that set Miller apart – it was the quality and consistency of his contributions across every major area of midfield play.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

In terms of raw output, Miller led all teenagers in the league for combined goals and assists (10) and also topped the expected goals and assists chart with a total of 10.36. His 8 assists and league-high xA (6.55) underscore both his end product and creative threat. Remarkably, Miller also finished joint-top of the Premiership assist charts across all ages – no mean feat for a teenager. Miller has since been rewarded with two caps for Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passing quality and attacking link play

He was statistically the most incisive passer among his age group, registering more key passes (12), long passes (214), final-third entries (222), smart passes (7), and progressive passes (224) than any other teenager in Scotland’s top flight. His ability to stitch together attacks and maintain possession under pressure marked him out as a technically mature operator.

Ball progression and attacking threat

When it came to carrying the ball forward and creating chances, Miller remained among the league’s best. Only one teenager – Bobby Wales of Kilmarnock – made more progressive runs than his 19, while Miller led all under-20 midfielders for deep completions, with 29 passes into dangerous areas. These metrics highlight his ability to drive his team up the pitch and operate between the lines.

Work off the ball just as impressive

Miller’s contribution wasn’t limited to what he produced in possession. He also ranked first among 16–19-year-olds for both defensive duels (171) and interceptions (168), showcasing his appetite for the dirty side of the game and his intelligence out of possession. These defensive metrics place him among the most active and effective ball-winners in his age group.

Fouled more than any attacking player

Miller was fouled 71 times – more than any other attacking player in the Scottish Premiership, regardless of age. It’s a stat that underlines not only his ball retention and balance in tight spaces but also the extent to which opponents struggled to stop him fairly. On a per-90 basis, he still ranked inside the overall league’s top 10 for fouls suffered (2.07), despite being the youngest player in that group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A future star with data to match

With growing interest from clubs south of the border – Sunderland included – the data offers a clear explanation for the excitement. Lennon Miller hasn’t just had a good season for his age – he’s been a key figure in a top-flight side, delivering elite-level numbers on both sides of the ball. Statistically and stylistically, he looks like the most complete teenage midfielder in Scotland – and the next step in his career may be the biggest one yet.