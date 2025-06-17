Lennon Miller has emerged as a Sunderland target following Jobe’s departure and the stats highlight why

With Jobe Bellingham now officially a Borussia Dortmund player, attention has quickly turned to who might fill the sizeable gap left in Sunderland’s midfield.

One name that has emerged is Lennon Miller, the 18-year-old Motherwell talent who has been linked with a £10million move to Wearside this summer. And while comparisons to Jobe might seem premature, a closer look at their 2024–25 data reveals why Sunderland’s recruitment team are so keen.

Statistically, both players offered considerable output from midfield, but they did so in very different ways. It’s also worth noting that while Jobe played 3,507 minutes last season, Miller featured slightly less, logging 2,803 minutes across all competitions.

Miller edges Jobe in some attacking areas

Miller ended the season with eight assists compared to Jobe’s three and also came out on top in several other creative metrics, including expected assists (5.58 vs 2.45), chances created (50 vs 47), and successful passes in the final third. While Jobe completed more passes overall and with greater accuracy (86.1% compared to Miller’s 72.1%), Miller’s numbers suggest he was more involved in higher-risk, attacking areas of the pitch.

In terms of goal threat, Jobe comes out on top with four goals to Miller’s two. Both players posted similar expected goal totals (3.84 for Miller, 3.14 for Jobe), and each showed a willingness to shoot, with Jobe edging the shot count (52 to 46) and shots on target (9 to 8). Where Jobe perhaps shaded things in terms of finishing, Miller’s underlying attacking metrics indicate there’s more to come, particularly given his age.

Miller’s defensive work compares well to Jobe

Defensively, Jobe recorded more tackles won (41 to Miller’s 38), more duels won (236 to 182), and dominated in the air (69 aerial duels won to Miller’s 42). However, Miller was stronger in other areas, particularly interceptions, where he led 43 to 30. Their duel success rates were almost identical (52.9% for Miller, 51.6% for Jobe), suggesting both players can compete physically, albeit in slightly different ways.

Crucially, Miller has demonstrated positional flexibility, playing as both a deep-lying No.6 and a more box-to-box No.8 for Motherwell. That tactical versatility could appeal to Régis Le Bris, who values adaptable midfielders capable of adjusting to game state and opposition setups.

One key difference between the two is ball retention. Jobe was dispossessed 57 times during the season, compared to just 26 for Miller. The Motherwell midfielder also won more fouls (70 vs 59) and conceded fewer yellow cards (four to Jobe’s ten). Miller also avoided a red card, while Jobe received one. That composure on and off the ball could appeal to Le Bris as he builds a midfield unit capable of controlling Premier League tempo.

Jobe Bellingham vs Lennon Miller conclusions

Jobe’s explosive qualities and defensive nous helped carry Sunderland back to the Premier League. But in Lennon Miller, the club may see a different kind of solution – a midfielder who creates more chances, wins the ball intelligently, and offers a disciplined base from which others can flourish.

While Miller doesn’t yet offer Jobe’s power or vertical thrust, he arguably brings more control and consistency in possession, qualities that could prove invaluable at the top level. At £10million, the price tag is significant. But if Sunderland are looking for a player to develop into the next midfield cornerstone, the numbers suggest Miller is already on that path. That said, he remains extremely young and has no experience of English football, factors that would require careful integration if the move goes ahead.

